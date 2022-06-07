Apple to put the Apple Watch Series 3 out to pasture

It's been five years since Apple debuted the Series 3, and at WWDC 2022, it effectively put the smartwatch to rest. watchOS 9 won't be compatible with Series 3, which likely means Apple Watch SE will officially become Apple's budget smartwatch.



The Series 3 introduced cellular calling when it launched in 2017, and at the time, it was a great smartwatch. (Battery life could have been a bit better, though.) While Apple continued to support the Watch over the years, it became increasingly clear that the Series 3's days were numbered. Since the release of watchOS 7 in 2020, many users have reported that the Series 3 is having difficulty updating to the new software. And watchOS 9 introduced many new health and fitness features.



When the Apple Watch SE launched in 2020 alongside the Series 6, it muddied the waters regarding which Watch was the budget option. The Series 3 was still an option for a heavily discounted price. The Series 3 was pitched as an entry-level watch, while the SE was for people looking for the next level without paying for a flagship.



That wasn't such a great idea. Even if you managed to update to the latest version of watchOS, many of the newer features didn't work as well. Some weren't even included, even though the Series 3 supports later versions of watchOS. In addition, the app load times were so slow that it just wasn't worth it.



Rumours currently say that Apple plans to release three new Apple Watches this year: the Series 8, a rugged Apple Watch, and an updated version of the SE. After today's updates, some tough Watch is almost certainly on the way, as watchOS 9 adds multisport activities for triathletes, more detailed metrics for running, and several new training views. But the removal of support for the Series 3 lends additional credence to rumours that we may also see a new SE.

If you're a Series 3 owner, you don't have to upgrade right away. In fact, it's best to wait until later this fall when Apple announces the Series 8. At that point, you can usually find older or refreshed flagships like the Series 4, 5, 6, and 7 at a more affordable price. Or, depending on whether we get a new SE with upgraded features, that could be a compelling option too. But again, if you're thinking of buying a new Series 3 for a rock-bottom price, don't. It doesn't matter how "good" the deal is. It was a bad buy in 2020 and 2021, and it's still a bad idea in 2022.