Apple to scrap these iPhones after iPhone 15 series launch; Find list

The official launch of the iPhone 15 series is months away, but we receive new information through leaks almost weekly. Like last year's lineup, the new series will likely include four models: the standard iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max (or Ultra). Like every year, new iPhones mean that some older iPhones will be discounted. A new report from Tom's Guide suggests that Apple could discontinue at least four phones after launch.



At present, Apple sells the iPhone 12, iPhone SE (2022), iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. The new report suggests that Apple could scrap the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 mini after the launch of the iPhone 15 series. So, we are left with iPhone SE (2022), iPhone 13, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

The speculation seems mostly accurate as Apple adopted the same strategy following the launch of the iPhone 14 series last year. The company ditched the previous generation Pro models to boost sales of the new ones. It also dropped the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 mini.

Otherwise, older existing models would receive a price reduction of up to $100. In India, Apple may consider cutting the price by Rs 10,000. Here's the current price for iPhones (for base 128GB storage):

-iPhone 14: 79,900 Rs

-iPhone 14 Plus: 89,900 Rs

-iPhone 14 Pro: 1,29,900 Rs

-iPhone SE: 49,900 Rs

-iPhone 13: 69,900 Rs

-iPhone 12: 59,900 Rs (64 GB)

Meanwhile, we expect Apple to launch its first mixed-reality headset at the upcoming WWDC 2023 event on June 5. As per the Apple analyst and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple will unveil the device at WWDC 2023, although the actual sale may occur at the year's end. Gurman also added that the upcoming WWDC would see one of his biggest releases. Apple will reportedly show off new Macs with its proprietary SoCs.