Apple TV+ Free for All Users Globally Fron January 3-5, 2025

Live
Just In
Apple TV+ opens its premium library for free streaming to all users globally, January 3-5, 2025—no subscription required!
Apple TV+ will be free to stream for all users in India and worldwide during the first weekend of 2025. This promotional offer allows anyone to access Apple’s premium streaming platform without a subscription from Friday, January 3, to Sunday, January 5.
The initiative is part of Apple’s strategy to expand its relatively smaller Apple TV+ user base, especially when compared to giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. While Apple does not disclose its subscriber numbers, the platform’s low monthly subscription price—starting at just Rs 99 in India—makes it one of the most affordable streaming services. Bundling it with Apple One, which includes Apple Music and iCloud+, has also been a draw for Apple ecosystem users.
To take advantage of this limited-time offer, all you need is an Apple ID. Creating an Apple ID is free if you don’t already have one. The promotion is available globally, provided Apple TV+ operates in your region. Note that using a VPN to access the service in unsupported areas will not work.
Apple TV+ boasts an impressive lineup of original content, including hit series like Severance, Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, and critically acclaimed dramas like Silo, Shrinking, and Slow Horses. Sci-fi enthusiasts can enjoy Foundation, For All Mankind, and Dark Matter. The platform also features an array of films, such as Fly Me to the Moon, Wolf, The Instigators, and The Family Plan.
This free weekend is a golden opportunity to explore Apple TV+’s unique offerings and discover why it’s a rising contender in the streaming world.