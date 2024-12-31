Apple TV+ Free for All Users Globally Fron January 3-5, 2025

Apple TV+ will be free to stream for all users in India and worldwide during the first weekend of 2025. This promotional offer allows anyone to access Apple’s premium streaming platform without a subscription from Friday, January 3, to Sunday, January 5.

The initiative is part of Apple’s strategy to expand its relatively smaller Apple TV+ user base, especially when compared to giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. While Apple does not disclose its subscriber numbers, the platform’s low monthly subscription price—starting at just Rs 99 in India—makes it one of the most affordable streaming services. Bundling it with Apple One, which includes Apple Music and iCloud+, has also been a draw for Apple ecosystem users.