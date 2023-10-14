Apple TV+ partners with Tata Play Binge; Plans and benefits

Apple TV+ has collaborated with Tata Play Binge to expand the availability of Apple Originals across India, further opening up an international content outlook for Indian viewers.

The recent integration of Apple TV+ into Tata Play Binge represents a significant move and strategic decision that will help the company strengthen its position in the Indian market.

Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Tata Play, said: "This collaboration with Apple TV+ is a testament to our commitment to bring to our viewers the very best of content in the world. Apple TV+ features premium, high-quality series and films that are available across devices for all kinds of viewers."

With this, traditional Indian television viewers can now access a wide range of international and regional shows, movies and documentaries under one roof. Adding Apple TV+ also means that a separate subscription will not be required to access it.

Apple's subscription model focuses on the Indian market

Widely known as a luxury brand in the country, Apple's monthly subscription deal through Apple TV+ is a calculated move that allows the company to expand the reach of its original content in India, a market in which it has struggled to make a significant impact as an independent subscription service.

Regarding financial implications, the Tata Play Binge premium "Mega Plan" currently includes access to over 26 platforms for ₹299 per month or ₹2,999 per year. With the addition of Apple Originals, the price may or may not be revised.

For Indian viewers and Tata Play Binge subscribers, a host of Apple original series such as "Ted Lasso," "Silo," and "The Morning Show" will be available. Its rich content portfolio will also include upcoming series such as "Killers of the Flowermoon," which features a cast including Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro and "Argylle," starring Henry Cavill and John Cena.

Apple's push to expand its horizons

For Apple, this partnership offers the opportunity to remain relevant in a market that predominantly consumes non-English content and has diverse content preferences.

Soon, Indian viewers will find Apple TV+ content on various Tata Play Binge platforms, including smart TVs and mobile apps. Android users can also access newly added content, a feature that Apple has yet to offer natively.