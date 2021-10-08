Apple Watch Series 7 Pre-Orders to Start Today in India

Apple Watch Series 7 is scheduled to pre-order in India today, October 8. Pre-orders will begin at 5:30 pm IST at the Apple India store online, as well as through authorized Apple resellers in the country. The Apple Watch Series 7 launched alongside the iPhone 13 series last month. It comes with an IP6X dust-resistant design and features a larger screen that has 41mm and 45mm size options. The Apple Watch Series 7 also includes faster-charging support, as an update to the Apple Watch Series 6.



Apple Watch Series 7: Price and Pre-Order Details

Apple Watch Series 7 price in India starts at Rs. 41,900. Pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 7 will begin today, with sales beginning October 15. Along with India, the new Apple Watch will be available for pre-order in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan and Mexico. , Russia, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States, and more than 50 countries and regions as of 5 a.m. M. PDT (5:30 p. M. IST).

The Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in five new aluminium case finishes, namely Green, Midnight, New Blue, Starlight and (PRODUCT) RED. The stainless steel models, on the other hand, will be available in gold, graphite and silver colours, along with the Apple Watch Edition in Space Black Titanium and Titanium shades.

Apple has yet to reveal the price per model of the Apple Watch Series 7. However, Flipkart earlier this week suggested that Rs. The 41,900 price tag would be limited to the 41mm size variant of the Apple Watch Series 7 GPS variant made of aluminium. The 45mm size option of the GPS model will be available at Rs. 44,900, according to the e-commerce website.

Flipkart also listed the Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular variant with a starting price of Rs. 50,900 for the 41mm variant and Rs. 53,900 for 45mm option. The stainless steel versions of the Apple Watch Series 7 that have GPS + cellular connectivity as standard was listed with a price tag of Rs. 69,900 for the 41mm size option and Rs. 73,900 for the 45mm model.

The Apple Watch Series 7 launched at a starting price of $ 399 (roughly Rs. 29,900) for the GPS variant and $ 499 (roughly Rs. 37,400) for the GPS + Cellular option.