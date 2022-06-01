Apple WWDC 2022: Date, How to watch it live and what to expect

The Apple Worldwide Developers Conference or WWDC 2022 is just around the corner. Notably, Apple WWDC 2022 date is June 6th, and it will conclude on June 10th. Like every year, the event will focus on third-party software developers who create apps for the Apple ecosystem. The Cupertino-based tech giant invites select developers to Apple Park and discusses the company's plan for the rest of the year so developers can stay on the same page. The previous two years saw this event online only due to the pandemic; however, this year, Apple invited some guests to the main session on day 1. If you are interested in learning about the Apple ecosystem, iOS 16 and more, look to find out how to watch it online. Plus, check out everything we know about the Apple event so far.

WWDC 2022: Date

While the full details of the five days are not known, Apple has shared the details of the first day of the event. On June 6, WWDC 2022 will kick off with the main session at 10 a.m. PDT (10:30 p.m. IST). The introductory session is the most crucial session where Apple's ambitions and plans for the year will be shared. Following the keynote address, the State of the Union Platforms for Developers will begin at 1 p.m. PDT (1:30 a.m. IST). Finally, the Apple Design Awards will take place at 5 p.m. PDT (5:30 a.m. IST).

WWDC 2022: What to expect

It has been widely rumoured that Apple will announce iOS 16, the next-generation iPhone operating system, at WWDC 2022. There are rumours that some new apps could be revealed. In addition, Apple could also introduce optimizations, design changes, and more customization features.

In addition to iOS 16, macOS 13 and the Apple M2 chipset are also likely for the WWDC event. The Apple VR headset is a less likely contender, but nothing can ever be ruled out since Apple tends to surprise fans. Also, keep in mind that all the information is based on rumours and leaks, and none of them has been confirmed by official sources.

WWDC 2022: How to watch

Interested individuals can view the LIVE keynotes and other sessions via all official Apple channels, including the website, YouTube, and the TV app on Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, or Mac. If you don't, you can watch it live; all platforms will keep the videos available for you to watch later.



