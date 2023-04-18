  • Menu
Apple's CEO Tim Cook Opens First Physical Stores in India

Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, has arrived in India this week to mark a significant milestone for the tech giant - the opening of its first physical stores in the country. Cook was personally present to welcome customers at the company's new outlet in Mumbai on Tuesday, with enthusiastic cheers and applause from Apple employees. It is expected that Cook will also attend the opening of a second store in Delhi on Thursday.



This move highlights Apple's continued focus on India as a key consumer market and potential manufacturing base. In a statement issued on Monday, Cook highlighted Apple's ongoing expansion in India and noted that the brick-and-mortar launch coincided with the 25th year of the company's operations in the country.

