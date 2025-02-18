Apple’s February 19 Event: iPhone SE 4, MacBook Air, iPads, and More Products to Unveil

On February 19, Apple is gearing up for a major launch event that promises exciting updates for fans and tech enthusiasts. The new iPhone SE is expected to be the main highlight, but there could be several other product announcements, including updated MacBooks, iPads,

New iPhone SE: Fourth Generation

The biggest anticipation surrounds the iPhone SE 4, the fourth iteration of Apple’s budget smartphone. While it is not officially confirmed, rumours suggest the iPhone SE 4 will move away from the classic home button design, marking a significant shift from previous models. The updated iPhone SE may also be the first Apple device with an internal cellular modem chip, which could eventually appear in future iPhone models. Though the price of the new iPhone SE is expected to increase due to these upgrades, the exact price hike remains uncertain.

MacBook Air Refresh: M4 Chip Upgrade

Alongside the iPhone SE, Apple may introduce an updated version of the MacBook Air. This refresh is expected to retain the current design but upgrade the internal hardware by swapping the existing M3 chip with the more powerful M4 chip. The new chip promises enhanced power and efficiency, appealing to users who prioritize performance. Despite mixed reactions to the M4 chip, the refresh could still generate excitement among loyal Apple fans.

iPad Updates: New Models and Chips

Despite the recent release of the sixth-generation iPad Air just nine months ago, rumors suggest that Apple could unveil a new iPad model. The refreshed iPad Air might feature the new M4 chip, aligning it with the MacBook updates. Additionally, Apple could introduce a new entry-level iPad, likely equipped with the A17 Pro chip, replacing the existing A14 chip. As part of the update, Apple could also launch two new Magic Keyboard models for a more enhanced user experience.

Possible New iPhone 16 Colours

Speculation is also circulating that Apple may introduce new colour options for the upcoming iPhone 16. While Apple usually unveils new colours at a later stage in the year, pairing them with the iPhone SE launch would offer customers more customization options and keep the product lineup fresh.

Anticipation and Excitement

Apple events are often focused on key products, with smaller updates announced through press releases. However, with so many potential product launches at this February 19 event, it is shaping up to be a significant moment for Apple fans. With the iPhone SE likely taking center stage, all eyes will be on Apple’s announcements and what new innovations will be revealed.