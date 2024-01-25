Apple's iOS 18 to Unveil Next-Gen Siri Powered by AI Chatbot, Predict Analysts

In a potentially groundbreaking move, Apple is rumoured to introduce an AI-powered Siri with generative capabilities in iOS 18 at WWDC 2024. Analysts, such as those from Morgan Stanley, anticipate the incorporation of Large Language Models (LLMs) in the next-generation Siri, powered by an AI chatbot.

This anticipated shift marks a departure from Apple's cautious approach to generative AI, contrasting with industry peers like Google and Samsung, who have heavily integrated AI into their smartphones. The Cupertino-based tech giant, known for its methodical approach, appears to have been refining its AI technology, with the upcoming iOS update expected to showcase its advancements.

Igor Jablokov, CEO of AI Pryon and founder of Yap, emphasized Apple's characteristic strategy, stating, "They tend to hang back and wait until there is a confluence of technology, and they can offer one of the finest representations of that technology."

Analyst Jeff Pu from a Hong Kong investment firm suggests that Apple will commence the implementation of generative AI on iPhone and iPad in late 2024. Reports indicate that the company is actively constructing around 100 AI servers this year, with plans for additional builds in 2024, as part of its strategy to provide cloud-based AI services. Additionally, Apple is reportedly developing on-device AI technology known as 'edge AI.'

The company's aspirations extend beyond Siri, as it seeks to integrate AI into various applications. Apple Music may see the introduction of auto-generated playlists, while productivity apps like Keynote or Pages could incorporate features that automatically generate slide decks. Apple is also exploring ways to enhance AppleCare with generative AI, signalling a comprehensive integration of AI across its ecosystem.

These developments align with Apple's broader strategy of perfecting its AI capabilities before unveiling them to the public. As the tech giant readies itself for the WWDC 2024, all eyes are on the potential unveiling of the enhanced Siri, representing a significant leap forward in Apple's AI endeavours.