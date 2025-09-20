Apple’s iPhone 17 Faces Early Scratches Backlash in China Despite Asia’s Strong Launch Demand

Apple’s much-anticipated iPhone 17 series has faced its first wave of criticism, only hours after hitting stores in Asia. While the launch has been met with robust demand across the region, social media chatter in China has raised concerns over the durability of Apple’s newest devices.

Scratches spotted on display models

On Friday, customers in Hong Kong and Shanghai posted photos of scratched display units of the deep blue iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. Some buyers also claimed that the black iPhone Air showed visible marks. This came as a surprise, considering Apple emphasized the return to a sturdier aluminium frame and promised an enhanced protective coating.

However, images circulating on Weibo suggest otherwise, with scuffs and scratches clearly visible on the phones. By afternoon, a hashtag linked to the issue had already garnered over 40 million views, quickly becoming one of the top-trending discussions of the day. Apple has yet to respond to these reports.

Familiar echoes of past controversies

This is not the first time Apple has faced backlash over design or build quality. The glossy black iPhone 7 was once criticized for being overly prone to scratches, while the iPhone 6 gained notoriety for bending under pressure. Going further back, the iPhone 4 became infamous for its “Antennagate” reception issue, which caused connectivity problems depending on how users held the device.

The current durability concerns around the iPhone 17’s finish seem to follow this familiar pattern of teething problems with Apple’s flagship launches.

Demand remains undeterred

Despite the durability concerns, sales momentum in Asia remains strong. In Hong Kong, long queues were reported at Apple’s flagship store on launch day. Walk-in customers were limited to purchasing the iPhone Air, while those seeking the Pro and Pro Max models were directed online. Shipping timelines for these premium models have stretched up to three weeks.

Similar scenarios have been reported across multiple countries. In mainland China, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is facing the longest wait times, with shipping delays extending to nearly four weeks. South Korean buyers may see slightly better availability, with the Pro expected to ship within a week, though the Pro Max will not be in hand until late October.

A strong debut overshadowed

The scratches controversy in China threatens to overshadow what has otherwise been a strong debut for Apple’s latest generation of smartphones. The iPhone 17 lineup is central to Apple’s strategy as the company navigates slowing global smartphone growth and pivots toward integrating artificial intelligence features into its ecosystem.

Whether the complaints about scratches point to a widespread issue or isolated cases remains to be seen. For now, however, the buzz surrounding the iPhone 17—both positive and negative—has ensured that Apple’s newest release continues to dominate headlines and consumer conversations across Asia.