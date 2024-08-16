Apple’s Next Big Project: A Robotic iPad with 360-Degree Rotation

Apple is rumoured to be working on an innovative new product—a robotic device featuring an iPad-style display that can tilt and rotate 360 degrees. According to a report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, this cutting-edge device is being developed by a dedicated team of several hundred engineers at Apple.

The device is designed to serve multiple functions, potentially acting as a smart home hub, a tool for video conferencing, and even a home security monitor. The robotic arm, powered by actuators, will allow the screen to move in various directions, ensuring users have the best possible viewing angle.

Mark Gurman has previously reported on Apple’s interest in home robotics, and now it appears the project is moving forward under the leadership of Kevin Lynch, Apple’s vice president of technology. Sources indicate that Apple is aiming to launch the device in 2026 or 2027, with an expected price tag of around $1,000.

This new device is expected to respond to voice commands via Siri or through features embedded in Apple Intelligence. For example, a command like "look at me" could prompt the screen to rotate and face the user during a video call. The device will reportedly run on a customized version of iPadOS, tailored to maximize the capabilities of the robotic arm.

Apple’s entry into home robotics comes after the cancellation of its much-rumoured car project and the recent launch of the Vision Pro. As other tech giants like Samsung and Amazon explore or exit the home robotics space, Apple seems poised to make a significant impact with this futuristic device.