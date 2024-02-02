Live
- Paytm & Paytm Payments Bank not one entity; Paytm app accelerating partnerships with other banks
- Gurugram: Over 1 lakh people fined for traffic rules violations in Jan
- Maratha quotas: Jarange-Patil warns of fresh stir, hunger strike from Feb 10
- Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal buys 2 plots worth Rs 79 cr in New Delhi
- Minor girl gang raped in Bihar's Bhojpur, in critical condition
- 2nd Test: To get Rohit Sharma as my first wicket was very, very awesome, says England's Shoaib Bashir
- WhatsApp bans record over 69L bad accounts in India in Dec 2023
- Assam to introduce bill to ban polygamy in state: Himanta Biswa Sarma
- In-form Hitaashee ends 22-month title drought with win in 3rd leg of women's pro Tour
- Sonia didn't want me to be in politics: Mani Shankar Aiyar
Just In
Apple's Record-Breaking Q1 Earnings: India Key in December Quarter Success
Apple's CEO Tim Cook reveals India's pivotal role as the company achieves record-breaking results in revenue in the December quarter.
In Apple's Q1 earnings call, CEO Tim Cook announced a remarkable milestone for the tech giant, breaking December quarter records in India and other significant markets. The year 2023 marked Apple's success, witnessing the launch of new products like the iPhone 15 and Mac and the introduction of the Vision Pro. Ending the year as the world's top smartphone maker, surpassing Samsung, Apple identified India as a key market.
The Q1 earnings call highlighted India's exceptional performance, with Tim Cook emphasizing multiple times that the country experienced robust growth in revenue, achieving strong double digits in the December quarter. This growth resulted in a new quarter revenue record for Apple in India.
During the call, Luca Maestri, Apple's Chief Financial Officer, spotlighted the significance of Apple's products in the enterprise sector, citing Indian tech company Zoho. Among Zoho's 15,000 global workforce, 80 per cent used iPhones for work, with nearly two-thirds choosing Mac as their primary computer.
The positive news follows Counterpoint Research's recent claim that Apple's shipments in India surpassed 10 million for the first time, securing the top position in revenue for the first time in a calendar year.
Announcing the earnings, Cook said, "Today Apple is reporting revenue growth for the December quarter fueled by iPhone sales, and an all-time revenue record in Services. We are pleased to announce that our installed base of active devices has now surpassed 2.2 billion, reaching an all-time high across all products and geographic segments. And as customers begin to experience the incredible Apple Vision Pro tomorrow, we are as committed as ever to the pursuit of groundbreaking innovation — in line with our values and on behalf of our customers."
Apple's overall Q1 performance recorded a revenue of $119.6 billion, compared to $117.2 billion in the same period the previous year, solidifying its position as a global technology leader.