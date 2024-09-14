Apple’s retail partner Imagine announces pre-booking offers on iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro

Imagine by Ample - Apple's Premium Partner- India’s Most Trusted Apple Expert is thrilled to announce its exciting new offers for the launch of the highly awaited iPhone 16. Under the "More with Imagine" campaign, customers can pre-book the iPhone 16 from 13th to 19th September for just ₹5,000 and enjoy a range of exciting vouchers and rewards from brands like Asics, Bose, Myntra, and Swiggy.

As part of this exclusive campaign, Imagine offers iPhone lovers more than just the latest technology. This campaign aims to bring extra value and an enhanced shopping experience to Apple fans across India. Imagine has always been committed to offering more than just technology—it’s about delivering unforgettable experiences. Whether you are a first-time Apple user or a loyal customer, Imagine is the place to discover the iPhone 16 in a whole new way.

“On the launch of iPhone 16, we are excited about the ‘More with Imagine’ campaign,” said Partha Sarathi Bhattacharyya, CBO, Retail at Imagine. “At Imagine, we are more than just a retail partner. Our goal is to offer the customers an unparalleled experience beyond the product itself. With the launch of the ‘More with Imagine’ campaign, we are not only giving iPhone enthusiasts access to the latest iPhone 16 but also rewarding them with an array of exclusive offers and services. To add an element of surprise and delight, we are thrilled to announce a lucky draw for all customers who pre-book and purchase an iPhone during this period, offering a chance to have the cost of their device fully covered. We believe in creating more value for our customers and making their journey with Imagine exceptional.”

This promotion reinforces Imagine’s dedication to exceeding expectations and delivering more than just a product—providing a comprehensive experience that is both rewarding and memorable.

This special offer is available online and offline across all 45 Imagine Apple stores in key cities including Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Goa, Gwalior and multiple cities across Kerala. Each store is equipped with both sales and service experts to provide you with comprehensive support under one roof.