Apple’s September 9 Event: iPhone 17, Ultra-Thin iPhone Air, New Apple Watch Models & AirPods Pro 3 Expected

Apple is gearing up for its highly anticipated annual hardware showcase, scheduled for September 9, where it is expected to reveal a wave of new devices. The event is likely to bring the debut of the iPhone 17 series, an all-new ultra-thin iPhone Air, refreshed Apple Watch models, and the next generation of AirPods Pro. As usual, the tech world is buzzing with speculation about design changes, performance boosts, and innovative health features.

iPhone 17 Series

The iPhone 17 could receive its most notable design refresh in years, aligning more closely with the premium Pro lineup. Reports suggest it will feature a 6.3-inch display—slightly larger than its predecessor—along with a 120Hz refresh rate, finally upgrading from the current 60Hz. Camera improvements may include a 24MP front lens, and Apple might introduce fresh colours like purple and green.

The iPhone 17 Pro is rumoured to sport a striking new rear camera arrangement, with three lenses placed inside a rectangular bar across the back. Supporting elements such as the flash and sensors are expected to sit to the right, with the Apple logo taking a central position. Apple may also swap the Pro’s titanium frame for aluminium, potentially reducing weight and cost.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is tipped for a slightly thicker body to fit a bigger battery. Pricing leaks hint at $800 for the base iPhone 17, $1,050 for the Pro, and $1,250 for the Pro Max. Storage options may start from 256GB, dropping the 128GB variant entirely.

iPhone Air

One of the most talked-about potential announcements is the iPhone Air—rumoured to be Apple’s thinnest phone ever at 5.5mm. The device could replace the Plus model, featuring a 6.6-inch screen and a single rear camera. While its sleek profile will be eye-catching, compromises like reduced speaker output may come with it. Expected pricing is around $950, with finishes in black, silver, and light gold.

Apple Watch Upgrades

Apple’s wearable lineup may also see significant updates. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 could arrive with faster charging, 5G connectivity, satellite support, and a larger display. Both Ultra 3 and Series 11 may feature blood pressure monitoring and a sleep apnea detection tool, though these health functions might be postponed for further development. The SE 3 is expected to get a bigger screen and possibly a plastic variant. Estimated prices stand at $250 for SE 3, $400 for Series 11, and $800 for Ultra 3.

AirPods Pro 3

The AirPods Pro 3 are likely to adopt a more compact design, touch-sensitive controls, and a slimmer charging case. Powered by the new H3 chip, they may deliver improved active noise cancellation and adaptive audio for a richer listening experience.

With upgrades spanning design, performance, health tracking, and audio, Apple’s September 9 event promises to set the tone for the brand’s next generation of flagship products.