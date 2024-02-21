Live
- DPIs like UPI, Aadhaar to propel India towards $8 trillion economy by 2030
- Redbird resumes flight training operations after safety overhaul
- Cryogenic engine of LVM3 rocket completes ground qualification tests: ISRO
- Enhancing Business Resilience Against Rising Cyber Extortion Threats
- PM Modi to roll out projects worth Rs 48,000 crore in Gujarat tomorrow
- HCA announces Rs 10 lakh cash prize to Hyderabad team
- Warangal Mayor caught in no man’s land
- 'Yashasvi has not learnt from you': Hussain slams Duckett
- I-League: Sreenidi Deccan rout Aizawl FC 5-1
- Word Table Tennis Championships: Indian men, women enter knock-out phase
Just In
Asus Zenfone's Departure: A Reflection on Small Android Phones
Asus bids farewell to small phone enthusiasts as it teases the Zenfone 11 Ultra, hinting at a larger device.
For years, amidst the growing trend of oversized smartphones, the Asus Zenfone remained a beacon of compactness. However, recent developments suggest a departure from this tradition, signalling the end of an era for small Android phones.
Teaser Reveals the Future
In a bold move, Asus teased the upcoming Zenfone 11 Ultra with a clear message: "Expand your vision." The animated graphic accompanying the teaser leaves little doubt, depicting the device's display growing in size. Scheduled for a formal announcement on March 14th, the teaser hints at an "ultra-size" design and impressive battery life.
A Shift in Direction
The Zenfone series, known for its modest screen size, may bid farewell its compact identity with the Zenfone 11 Ultra. Previous models like the Zenfone 9 and Zenfone 10 maintained a 5.9-inch screen, a rarity amidst larger flagship Android phones. Despite their smaller stature, these devices boasted high-performance processors and thoughtful features like a headphone jack.
Facing Market Realities
While rumours circulated about Asus abandoning the mainstream phone market, the reality of consumer preferences couldn't be ignored. Small phones face challenges in a market dominated by larger counterparts. Even Apple struggled to popularize the iPhone Mini, highlighting the difficulty of selling compact devices in a world where bigger screens reign supreme.
The Illusion of Compactness
Despite being considered small by Android standards, the Zenfone series was more diminutive than perceived. Measurements reveal that the Zenfone 10 is comparable in size to larger counterparts like the Samsung Galaxy S24. The subtle differences in dimensions suggest that the allure of a compact phone may not outweigh the benefits of a larger display for many users.
The End of an Era
As Asus prepares to unveil the Zenfone 11 Ultra, it symbolizes a shift towards larger devices, aligning with market demands. While small phone enthusiasts may lament the departure of the Zenfone's compact design, the broader consumer base favours larger screens and enhanced functionality.