Asus Zenfone's Departure: A Reflection on Small Android Phones

For years, amidst the growing trend of oversized smartphones, the Asus Zenfone remained a beacon of compactness. However, recent developments suggest a departure from this tradition, signalling the end of an era for small Android phones.



Teaser Reveals the Future

In a bold move, Asus teased the upcoming Zenfone 11 Ultra with a clear message: "Expand your vision." The animated graphic accompanying the teaser leaves little doubt, depicting the device's display growing in size. Scheduled for a formal announcement on March 14th, the teaser hints at an "ultra-size" design and impressive battery life.

A Shift in Direction

The Zenfone series, known for its modest screen size, may bid farewell its compact identity with the Zenfone 11 Ultra. Previous models like the Zenfone 9 and Zenfone 10 maintained a 5.9-inch screen, a rarity amidst larger flagship Android phones. Despite their smaller stature, these devices boasted high-performance processors and thoughtful features like a headphone jack.

Facing Market Realities

While rumours circulated about Asus abandoning the mainstream phone market, the reality of consumer preferences couldn't be ignored. Small phones face challenges in a market dominated by larger counterparts. Even Apple struggled to popularize the iPhone Mini, highlighting the difficulty of selling compact devices in a world where bigger screens reign supreme.

The Illusion of Compactness

Despite being considered small by Android standards, the Zenfone series was more diminutive than perceived. Measurements reveal that the Zenfone 10 is comparable in size to larger counterparts like the Samsung Galaxy S24. The subtle differences in dimensions suggest that the allure of a compact phone may not outweigh the benefits of a larger display for many users.

The End of an Era

As Asus prepares to unveil the Zenfone 11 Ultra, it symbolizes a shift towards larger devices, aligning with market demands. While small phone enthusiasts may lament the departure of the Zenfone's compact design, the broader consumer base favours larger screens and enhanced functionality.