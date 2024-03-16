Balatro: The Sensational Roguelike Poker Game Hits iPhone and Android

The highly addictive roguelike poker game, Balatro, which amassed a staggering $1 million in just eight hours and sold half a million copies within 10 days, is now set to conquer the mobile gaming world with its imminent release on iPhone and Android devices. This exciting announcement was made by the game's anonymous solo developer, LocalThunk, and its publisher, Playstack Games, during a recent Reddit AMA session.



Initially launched for consoles and Windows PCs, Balatro faced a brief setback when it was temporarily banned from certain storefronts due to a rating error. However, it has since made a triumphant return, with a MacOS version also available for purchase on Steam.







During the insightful Reddit AMA, LocalThunk shared details about Balatro's development journey, revealing influences like "Luck Be a Landlord" and a deliberate effort to avoid emulating popular titles such as "Slay the Spire." Additionally, plans for game updates, including balance adjustments and potential new features like additional jokers, were discussed, alongside Playstack's exploration of merchandise options, including physical decks of Balatro cards.



While the release date for the iPhone and Android ports remains undisclosed, eager fans are advised to stay vigilant, as an unrelated "Balatro Poker" app already exists on the App Store. Despite this, anticipation for Balatro's mobile debut continues to mount, promising an exciting expansion of its player base and further success in the ever-evolving gaming landscape.