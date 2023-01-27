Bank Holidays in February 2023: Banks in Telangana will be closed for 7 days

Bank holidays are planned by the Reserve Bank of India and differ with each state. There is one occasion in February – Maha Shivratri. Most of the state's banks are open during the month except on second Saturdays and Sundays.



In February 2023, all the banks will remain closed for 7 days, i.e. the holiday list includes four Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays and Maha Shivratri. Banks observe only gazetted holidays all across the country.

February 2023 Bank Holidays

• February 5 – Sunday

• February 11 – Second Saturday

• February 12 – Sunday

• February 18 – Maha Shivratri

• February 19 – Sunday

• February 25 – Fourth Saturday

• February 26 – Sunday

*This holiday list is subject to change

Guidance for Customers

Please note that the central government holidays apply to all banks, the public and the private sector. Though the holiday dates may vary from one bank to another, there may also be other state-wise bank holidays.

About the state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branches and find the exact dates. Please note that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

Three types of holidays are mentioned in the RBI list – Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks Closing of Accounts. However, ATMs and mobile banking will be available during these holidays.



