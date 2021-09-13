Battlefield Mobile Beta is Coming Soon; Downloaded from Google Play Store

Battlefield Mobile Android Beta - Battlefield fans may not be happy to wait until 2022 to be able to play the game on their smartphones and tablets, and the game that was announced in April is still in development and beta testing is underway ongoing as the company prepares for launch.



However, although the game itself will be released next year, it does not mean that all players will have to wait until then to test the mobile version of Battlefield Mobile. In fact, EA themselves recently announced that Battlefield Mobile beta for Android was already in testing and will be released to more players around the world, according to a new report.

According to the FAQ recently posted by EA on its website, the company has already started beta testing Battlefield Mobile for Android in the Philippines and Indonesia. However, players in other regions are probably wondering when they will be able to download and test the game themselves. According to the company, the beta version of Battlefield Mobile for Android will also be rolled out to other regions soon.

Once the beta version of Battlefield Mobile for Android is available to test in your region, you can simply go to the Google Play Store and download the game. It should show up as "Early Access" in the Google Play Store. However, there is no information on the minimum system requirements for Android phones to be able to play the next beta of Battlefield Mobile for Android. The game will also not allow interaction or continuity with the PC version of the game, and the beta version will only apply to Android users.

The beta version of Battlefield Mobile for Android will feature Fortnite-like cosmetics as in-app purchases, while players should also be able to purchase a "battle pass" and other content that should not affect the free-to-play nature of the game. The game is expected to launch on mobile devices next year, but it is unknown if (and when) an iOS beta will be available for players to try out, like the current beta version of Battlefield Mobile for Android.



