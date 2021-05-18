Battlegrounds Mobile India Pre-Registrations Goes Live on Google Play Store; Find Details

Battlegrounds Mobile India is available for pre-registration in India. The game's launch date has not yet been announced, but those interested can pre-register for the game on Android. Pre-registration also comes with some rewards that will be available once the game launches.

Pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India are now available on the Google Play Store. As of now, only Android users can pre-register for the game. However, the process is simple, as users need to type "Battlegrounds Mobile India" in the Google Play Store and hit the "pre-registration" button. There are already many apps with the same name, so look for Krafton as a developer. Those who pre-register will earn four rewards: the Recognition Mask, the Recognition Outfit, the Celebration Expert Title, and 300 GA.

Battlegrounds Mobile India, like PUBG Mobile, is a battle royale game. There will be different game modes that can be played with squads or one by one. The game will feature other maps developed with Epic's Unreal Engine 4. Krafton describes the game as "a battle of wits, as you develop strategies to take on your enemies with friends or alone, and defeat them to be the last man standing on the battlefield. "

Krafton will also release monthly content updates for Battlegrounds Mobile India, and the company has announced "world-class collaborations." The game will also feature India-specific events, outfits, and features. Krafton has also planned tournaments and leagues for Battlegrounds Mobile India. The first week of the game will also have exclusive events and outfits up for grabs.