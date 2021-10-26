Best Buy stores to offer Samsung foldable repairs soon

Samsung foldable device owners will soon have more options for repairing their devices, with more than 100 Best Buy stores gearing up to offer repairs in "early November," Samsung announced today. The retailer is also officially offering Galaxy S and Galaxy Note device repairs starting today. Although some Best Buy stores have offered similar repairs to these devices in the past, Samsung says it was previously a pilot program.



It's important to expand your repair options to folding screens, given the constant concerns people have about the durability, especially when it comes to their internal folding screens. And when it comes to folding, you will almost certainly want to turn to a professional for service. The devices are full of things like tape, glue, and goo, making successful home repairs very difficult to complete.

In addition to offering repairs on Samsung devices, at the beginning of 2019 Best Buy is also offering authorized repairs on Apple devices in its stores in the US Easy access to replacement screens and batteries is important to extend the life of the devices. , save customers money and decrease the amount of electronic waste that ends up in landfills.

Samsung says it has a network of more than 550 authorized service locations in the US and that it also has more than 600 independent service providers. The company also offers a door-to-door repair service called "We Come To You" as well as a mail-order service. For a complete list of Samsung devices that can be repaired at Best Buy, visit the Samsung site