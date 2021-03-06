Beware! Adidas Women's Day Gift is a scam

WhatsApp is the preferred messaging app for users all across the world. This also makes the application vulnerable to scams that often manage to mislead users. The latest WhatsApp scam is an Adidas offer for women on the occasion of International Women's Day.

A WhatsApp message with a link that says "Adidas Women's Day Gift" is circulated on the app. The message claims to be an offer from Adidas giving away 1 million pairs of shoes for Women's Day. First discovered by BGR India, the link itself seems suspicious, given the nature of the message. There are a few other things to keep in mind as well, like the URL that misspelt the word "Adidas" as "Adidass."

Tapping the link opens a new page with the messages, "Congratulations! You have a chance to get free shoes provided by Adidas for Women's Day. "There is also a picture of a pair of Adidas shoes on the page. At the top, the Adidas logo is visible with buttons for the menu, search tool and shopping bag, but these buttons are unclickable.

The link itself looks suspicious and shouldn't be clicked in the first place. Should avoid any message or link claiming to offer something "free". WhatsApp also labels such messages as "forwarded" or "frequently forwarded," which should warn. It is better to avoid these suspicious messages and also avoid sending them to other contacts. This can be an easy way for hackers to fool users who may fall victim to these types of tricks and scams.