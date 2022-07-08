Beware! ICICI Bank alerts customers of a new scam

Banking in India is becoming more uncomplicated for customers daily as it has seen tremendous technological progress. New payment areas have been opened by which customers can transfer and receive money in seconds. However, with increasing progress, there has also been a simultaneous increase in bank fraud over the years despite the authorities' efforts to provide maximum customer security.



ICICI Bank warns customers of a new fraud



Hackers come up with a new idea every day for bank scams, and in an attempt to warn their customers, ICICI bank has sent them an email to ensure their safety, "We have always ensured your financial safety and that of your loved ones. In the same vein, we want to alert you of a new kind of fraud that is slowly becoming prevalent," ICICI Bank said in an email a few days ago.

According to ICICI Bank, the scammers are now hacking the client's WhatsApp or Facebook accounts and sending messages to their contacts asking for money. "In these desperate times, we have seen many genuine requests for funds, so a request from a known contact does not feel out of the ordinary. As the request has come from a known source, the contact transfers the requested funds, without calling and confirming with the said person about their need for funds,' it said in the email.

ICICI Bank further asked clients to be careful in these scenarios. "Be careful and always confirm in such cases. If at all your WhatsApp or Facebook accounts get hacked, do bring it to the notice of the authorities," it said.