Apple's iOS operating system is considered one of the most reliable and stable experiences on mobile devices. Still, occasionally, an error will appear that will interrupt functionality and may even interrupt a user's workflow until Apple issues a fix. Unfortunately, the latest bug of its kind causes a new headache for iPhone users, cutting off their Wi-Fi access if they connect to the wrong network. According to a new report from Bleeping Computer, simply connecting to a strange Wi-Fi hotspot can break Wi-Fi connectivity on your iPhone.

If you have tried to connect to a Wi-Fi access point in the past, you know the procedure: it is the same as connecting to a typical Wi-Fi network. However, the report claims that Twitter user Carl Schou found a strange error on his iPhone when connecting to his own access point. The moment he connected to his own access point called "% p% s% s% s% s% n", the Wi-Fi on his iPhone was disabled, and it refused to connect.

After joining my personal WiFi with the SSID "%p%s%s%s%s%n", my iPhone permanently disabled it's WiFi functionality. Neither rebooting nor changing SSID fixes it :~) pic.twitter.com/2eue90JFu3 — Carl Schou (@vm_call) June 18, 2021

According to the report, Schou found that as soon as he connected to the access point, he discovered that his iPhone's Wi-Fi stopped working. Tapping the switch to enable Wi-Fi didn't work; it would turn off automatically. Meanwhile, even a reboot or modifying its SSID (the human-readable Wi-Fi network name) didn't fix the problem. He added that he first tested the experiment on an iPhone XS running iOS 14.4.2 above, but Bleeping Computer confirms that the hotspot bug also affected an iPhone running iOS 14.6.



If he is concerned about the error and how to protect the device from it, it is better to make sure his iPhone connects to known networks. Unfortunately, it is unknown when a fix will arrive, especially considering that this bug could disrupt the phone's functionality.



If you are somehow affected by the error, it turns out that there is a solution available for users. If your Wi-Fi doesn't work after connecting to this network, you need to go to your iPhone's Settings app and tap General, then tap Reset. Then you can tap on "Reset Network Settings", which will remove all the network settings you changed and restore Wi-Fi connectivity on your iPhone. However, prevention is better than cure, especially when you can avoid reconfiguring all network settings.

