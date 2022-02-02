Beware of BRATA malware! It can steal money via banking apps

Up to 85% of smartphones run on an Android operating system. Unlike the Apple iOS operating system, the former is an open-source-based system that allows users to install third-party apps, making it more vulnerable to cybercrime. That is why Google has been warning people about malware that can infect your phone through that route, and one such malware that poses a significant danger to phone users is BRATA (Brazilian Remote Access Tool, Android). BRATA malware was initially identified in 2019 and has now emerged with a new variant that can steal money from banking apps and wipe data on Android devices.

Researchers have warned people that the new variant of the malware is capable of performing a factory reset on the target device and can lead to complete data deletion without the victim's permission or knowledge.

BRATA can steal money via electronic banking applications

An IT security researcher from Milan, Italy-based fraud management firm Cleafy claimed that the malware aims to steal money from the victim's bank account by accessing banking apps installed on the device. If successful, the factory resets the phone to divert attention from the victim. The victim ends up losing all the data on their phone.

Cleafy also pointed out that the new BRATA variant can even track GPS and keylogging. This means that the malware can track not only the user's location but also access data based on her activity on the infected device. According to the report, BRATA was initially a banking Trojan that could remotely access users' Android devices and steal their money through online banking apps. However, the new variant can remotely reset an Android smartphone after malicious activities.

Researchers discovered the new BRATA variant in November 2021, and the list of target countries includes Italy, Poland, the United Kingdom, and Latin America.

How to protect your device from BRATA malware?

If you are an Android user, it is best to avoid downloading apps from third-party app stores. It is also recommended that if you are downloading an app from the Play Store you check the permissions you are looking for.

It is recommended to use reliable anti-malware software on your phone. This will keep your device up to date and regularly scanned for potential threats. But remember, anti-malware software is not always successful, so you should try not to download third-party applications without checking them thoroughly. This 2-pronged strategy should give you good results. Tags: Malware, BRATA