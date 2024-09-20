BigBasket and Blinkit Race to Deliver iPhone 16 in Under 10 Minutes

BigBasket, owned by Tata, and Blinkit, a quick-commerce platform, are in a race to deliver the all-new iPhone 16 series to customers in under 10 minutes. This competition reflects a broader trend in quick commerce, where companies are expanding their offerings beyond groceries and household items to include electronic devices. Both companies have made bold announcements regarding their rapid delivery of the iPhone 16, catering to tech enthusiasts eager to get their hands on the latest Apple release.

In a recent social media post on X, Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced that Blinkit will offer iPhone 16 deliveries in under 10 minutes through Unicorn stores in select regions. Dhindsa also highlighted additional deals, discounts, and EMI options that buyers can avail of while purchasing the iPhone 16 through Blinkit. This marks a continuation of Blinkit’s push into quick delivery of high-demand items, as the platform has been delivering iPhones since the release of the iPhone 14 series.

Get the all-new iPhone 16 delivered in 10 minutes!



We’ve partnered with @UnicornAPR for the third year in a row, bringing the latest iPhone to Blinkit customers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru (for now) — on launch day!



P.S - Unicorn is also providing discounts with… pic.twitter.com/2odeJPn11k — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) September 20, 2024

BigBasket, on the other hand, has partnered with Croma to offer a similar 10-minute delivery promise for the iPhone 16. This collaboration emphasizes BigBasket’s effort to tap into the electronics market, providing tech products alongside its regular offerings.



The competition between the two platforms is heating up, with both companies striving to capture the attention of iPhone 16 buyers through their promise of lightning-fast delivery. According to Dhindsa, Blinkit began delivering iPhone 16 units at 8 a.m., and within a few hours, they had sold 300 units. Similarly, BigBasket claimed to have successfully delivered an iPhone 16 to a customer in Koramangala, Bengaluru, at 8:07 a.m., with the order being placed just seven minutes earlier, at 8:00 a.m.

Both platforms are making their quick deliveries available in major metropolitan regions, including Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai. The ability to deliver the iPhone 16 in under 10 minutes is a significant draw for customers, allowing them to enjoy the latest technology without waiting in long lines or navigating crowded stores.

However, the iPhone 16 is not the only electronic product that these quick-commerce platforms offer. BigBasket and Blinkit have also begun delivering a range of other high-demand electronic items, including the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, PlayStation 5 consoles, and more. This shift highlights a new era in online shopping, where quick commerce is not just for everyday household items but also for high-end electronics.

As BigBasket and Blinkit go head-to-head, the delivery of the iPhone 16 in under 10 minutes symbolizes a growing trend where speed and convenience are key differentiators for online shoppers. Both platforms are betting big on their ability to meet the demands of tech-savvy consumers who want instant access to the latest gadgets.



