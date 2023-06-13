BJP Criticizes Jack Dorsey's Claim Over Blocking Twitter Accounts Covering The Farmers' Protests

The Bharatiya Janata Party has criticised Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of the microblogging site, while the Congress has called it a "sensational disclosure" over his claims that the Indian government pressured Twitter to block accounts covering the farmers' protests.



"because under Dorsey, Twitter had turned rouge, disregarding laws of the sovereigns they operated in, muzzling freedom of speech (shadow banning ideologically differing voices) and in many cases promoting secessionist voices and those who were working to exacerbate social fault lines, including several Twitter employees, reported Hindustan Times Malviya further asserted that a number of "Twitter Files," which were made public after Elon Musk fired the "toxic people in Twitter," serve as testimonies. Amit Malviya, the chairman of the BJP's IT cell, criticised Dorsey in a lengthy tweet, claiming his accusations were predictable. In his tweet he mentioned that

Jack Dorsey, former Twitter CEO, speaks about the challenges he faced from Govts across the world, including India and the United States… It is not surprising, because under Dorsey, Twitter had turned rouge, disregarding laws of the sovereigns they operated in, muzzling freedom… pic.twitter.com/dfcWVEXNQb — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 13, 2023

Later Malviya raised questions over Congress through his tweets. He explained and asked that why the Congress and various Opposition groups so enthused by an invertebrate liar's inaccurate claims. While asking he said that what is the reason behind their compulsion to support anyone who criticises India? Rahul Gandhi travels overseas and asks other governments for assistance, while his henchmen in India amplify discordant voices to demonise India. Is Congress's sole strategy for undermining popular sentiment and toppling a democratically elected government to rely on foreign money and media?



Additionally, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, a union minister of state for entrepreneurship, skill development, electronics, and technology, called the claim made by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey that the microblogging service had come under pressure from the government and faced threats of shutdown during farmers' protests a "outright lie" on Monday.

The dispute started since an interview with the news programme Breaking Points on YouTube, Dorsey asserted that Twitter was under threat of being shut down in India, Nigeria, and Turkey unless it agreed with requests to restrict accounts. India wanted to limit the use of the social media site by journalists and demonstrators.