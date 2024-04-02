Blaupunkt 50 Inch QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Google TV: Redefining Home Entertainment with Unbeatable Sound

Blaupunkt 50QD7010 Google TV with a range of ports The Blaupunkt Google TV offers clear, high-quality images in every frame. Its Quantum Dot technology offers an entertaining and engrossing viewing experience. In addition, this TV builds a customised watchlist based on your preferred TV series and movies from across the internet, according to your viewing preferences. Furthermore, featuring far-field microphone technology, this TV lets you use its Google Assistant to operate it effortlessly.

With the Blaupunkt QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Google TV (50QD7010), the quest for the ultimate viewing experience might just end. With its array of innovative functionalities and sleek design, this TV promises to redefine living room entertainment. In this detailed review, we'll delve into various aspects of this TV, including its display quality, smart features, and audio performance, to see if it lives up to the hype.

What’s in the Box

1 LED TV, 1 Remote, 1 Manual, 2 AAA Batteries, 1 Wall Mounting

Specifications

Model Name: 50QD7010

Display Size: 126 cm (50 Inch)

HD Technology & Resolution: Ultra HD (4K), 3840 x 2160

Storage Memory: 16 GB

Operating System: Google TV

Wall Mount Included: Yes

Number of Speakers: 4

Surround Sound: Yes

Special Feature: Dolby ATMOS & DTS TruSurround, Dolby VISION & HDR 10+, Far Field, CyberSound Gen2 Technology

HDMI: 3

USB: 2

Bluetooth: Yes

Built-In Wi-Fi: Yes

Launch Year: 2022

Supported Devices for Casting: Laptop, Mobile, PC

Warranty: One Year on Product and six months on Accessories

The Blaupunkt 126 cm (50 Inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Google TV (50QD7010) offers a range of remote features that enhance user convenience and control over their viewing experience. The voice remote with Google Assistant is pretty much a comfortable affair with quick access buttons for easy navigation to popular streaming services, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube. In addition, there are a few other buttons like power, voice, menu, microphone, select, back, home, volume, mute, and source. The remote doubles as a universal remote, offering compatibility with various audiovisual devices connected to the TV, such as soundbars, Blu-ray players, and gaming consoles. Users can seamlessly switch between different devices using a single remote, reducing clutter and simplifying the entertainment setup.

Blaupunkt QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Google TV 50QD7010 Voice Remote

To use voice commands with your remote, connect your TV to the internet and sign in with your Google account. Voice search helps you have more time for entertainment and less time hunting for what to watch.

Design, Display Quality and Performance

QLED technology stands at the forefront of modern television innovation, and the Blaupunkt 126 cm (50 Inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Google TV (50QD7010) harnesses its power to deliver an exceptional viewing experience with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels.

The QLED UHD 4K Smart TV panel is surrounded by a metal frame with almost zero bezels on three sides; though, the base is a little prominent to house the branding, light indicator and other electrical components. A nearly frameless screen creates an extensive viewing experience. Below the TV, you will find a power button to switch between On/Standby mode. The overall build quality and finish are exceptional for the price and blend well with various room setups.

Quantum Dot Technology: A Feast for the Eyes

At the heart of the Blaupunkt 50QD7010 lies Quantum Dot technology, which utilizes microscopic semiconductor nanocrystals to deliver stunning visuals with unparalleled clarity and colour vibrancy to enhance the TV's colour performance compared to traditional LED TVs. By integrating quantum dots into its display panel, the Blaupunkt 50QD7010 is able to achieve higher peak brightness levels, making HDR content truly shine. This means that bright areas of the screen are brighter, while dark areas remain deep and rich, resulting in a more dynamic and lifelike picture. As a result, viewers can expect vibrant, true-to-life colours that pop off the screen.

Whether you're watching movies, sports, or gaming, each frame is rendered with precision, ensuring an immersive viewing experience that captivates the senses. The Quantum Dot technology truly shines in its ability to reproduce lifelike images, bringing every scene to life with realistic pictures. Including Dolby Vision, this TV offers high-quality images with intense colours that offer a fascinating and captivating viewing experience.

Blaupunkt 50QD7010 TV Display Blaupunkt 50QD7010 TV Display Blaupunkt 50QD7010 TV Display

Audio Performance: Immersive Audio Experience with Dolby Atmos

Completing its stunning visuals, the Blaupunkt 50QD7010 offers an audio experience that is equally impressive. Equipped with Dolby Atmos technology and CyberSound Gen 2 speakers, this TV delivers rich, 3D audio that fills the room with crystal-clear sound. Whether you're catching up on the latest blockbuster or enjoying your favourite music, the Dolby Atmos ensures that every sound is rendered with precision, creating an immersive audio experience that enhances the overall viewing pleasure. Whether it is your favourite Web series, live sporting event or movie, this TV add life to the audio quality with excellent detail, crisp dialogue, and extreme clarity.

This smart TV offers immersive audio with the advanced CyberSound Gen 2.0 surround sound system, delivering crystal-clear, enhanced audio that envelops you in captivating acoustics. Featuring high-fidelity stereo speakers boasting up to 60W of power, this TV ensures your family enjoys an exceptional auditory journey.

Connectivity

In terms of connectivity, the Blaupunkt Google TV offers a perfect selection of physical ports and connectors; the smart TV has 2x USB 2.0, 3x HDMI ports, an Antenna, RF Connectivity Input, 1x network port, AV IN and a headphone jack. The connectivity ports and connectors are easily accessible. The Smart TV has built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for wireless transmission and built-in Google Assistant support. Google Assistant support allows effortlessly control this TV using voice commands by pressing the dedicated Google Assistant button on the remote. With this feature, you get to discover new movies, live events, or multiplayer games, and even manage tasks, dim lights, access your calendar, and integrate seamlessly with your smart home devices for added convenience.

Blaupunkt 50QD7010 Google TV with a range of ports

You also get to experience unparalleled convenience with the Blaupunkt 50-inch QLED Ultra HD Smart Google TV (50QD7010), which boasts a far-field microphone technology for seamless voice control from a distance. You can easily power on your TV, adjust inputs, fine-tune volume levels, search for content, access various apps, and perform additional functions, all conveniently accessible even from afar.

Blaupunkt 50QD7010 Google TV offers 10000+ apps and games

Availability and Price



The Blaupunkt 50QD7010 TV is priced competitively, making it an excellent value for its features and performance. It is available on Amazon, Croma, and Flipkart at ₹ 28,999 inclusive of all taxes. You can also buy it from Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd (SPPL) at ₹ 30,499. From the date of purchase, you will get a one-year warranty on the TV and a six-month warranty on the accessories.

Verdict: Redefining Home Entertainment with Unbeatable Sound

In conclusion, the Blaupunkt 50-inch QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Google TV (50QD7010) sets a new standard for home entertainment. From its stunning visuals, user-friendly features and sleek design, this TV delivers an unparalleled viewing experience that is sure to impress even the most discerning of viewers, at a reasonable price. Integrated with up to 60 W Dolby Atmos speakers that have CyberSound Gen 2 technology, this TV offers ultimate sound output. Whether you're a movie buff, a gaming enthusiast, or a family looking for quality entertainment, the Blaupunkt 50QD7010 is a worthy investment that will transform your living room into a home theatre experience like no other.