Blaupunkt to launch its all-new Sigma Series 40-inch Android TV

Blaupunkt, a renowned German Electronics Brand, is set to unveil its latest addition to the television market, the 40-inch Android TV Sigma Series, in collaboration with leading online retailer Flipkart. This exciting launch will take place during Flipkart's highly anticipated Big Saving Days Sale, offering customers incredible discounts of up to 75% on TVs and appliances. Shoppers can also enjoy additional benefits such as 5% unlimited cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and a 10% instant discount when using an SBI card. The all-new 40-inch Android TV Sigma Series from Blaupunkt will be available at an attractive price of Rs 13,499. The sale period will commence with early access on May 4 and conclude on May 10, 2023.

Blaupunkt Televisions represent the next level of high-performance smart Premium TVs, thanks to their personalised recommendations, exceptional sound system, and superior content viewing experience. All Blaupunkt Smart TV models are offered at significant discounts during this sale, starting from an initial price of Rs 6,499. The all-new Sigma Series 40-inch Android TV has two 40-watt speakers with Surround Sound Technology. It has a RAM of 512 MB and a ROM of 4 GB. With a Bezel Less design, this model has two bottom-firing built-in speakers, 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports and a brightness of 300 Nits. It works with laptops, mobile devices, and PCs. Amazon Video, Zee5, Sony LIV, and Voot can all be accessed with the help of the dedicated shortcut keys on the Youtube remote.

The QLED televisions powered by Google TV offer a wide range of functionalities and will be accessible in various sizes and prices. The 50-inch models are priced at Rs 30,999, the 55-inch models at Rs 31,999, and the 65-inch models at Rs 54,999. With the Blaupunkt Google TV, your living room will be transformed into a home theatre experience, thanks to its immersive 360-degree surround sound and powerful 60W speakers equipped with Dolby Atmos technology. Additionally, the Far Field Voice Control feature integrated with Google Assistant allows you to operate and turn on your TV using voice commands conveniently.

Compared to previous Google TVs, the Blaupunkt QLED with Google TV introduces a fresh user interface for its voice assistant feature, integrating all smart elements into a user-friendly home page. The QLED TV range stands out due to its personalized recommendations, exceptional sound system, and top-notch content viewing experience. Each TV in the range features a QLED 4K display with an extensive colour palette of 1.1 billion colours, a 60-watt Dolby stereo box speaker with four built-in speakers, and immersive audio technologies like HDR 10+, DTS TruSurround sound, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Digital Plus. Moreover, all models showcase remarkable designs with features like a stylish Stand-stand, Bezel-less display, and an Air Slim profile.

Product Description Brand Price 24Sigma707 Blaupunkt Rs 6499 32CSA7101 Blaupunkt Rs 9499 40 Sigma 703 BL Blaupunkt Rs 13499 42CSA7707 Blaupunkt Rs 16999 43CSA7121 Blaupunkt Rs 15999 43CSA7070 Blaupunkt Rs 24999 50CSA7007 Blaupunkt Rs 27999 50QD7010 Blaupunkt Rs 31999 55CSA7090 Blaupunkt Rs 29999 55QD7020 Blaupunkt Rs 35999 65CSA7030 Blaupunkt Rs 45999 65QD7030 Blaupunkt Rs 54999

On the launch of the new model CEO of Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd, Mr Avneet Singh Marwah said, “We are excited to introduce the all-new Blaupunkt Sigma Series 40-inch Android TV as part of our collaboration with Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale. This TV exemplifies our commitment to providing our customers with cutting-edge technology and an immersive viewing experience. With its Android operating system, users can enjoy a seamless smart TV experience with access to a wide range of apps and content. The Sigma Series 40-inch TV combines sleek design with superior performance, offering stunning visuals and enhanced sound quality. We believe this launch will redefine home entertainment and provide our valued customers with an unmatched TV viewing experience."

The sale encompasses a comprehensive range of Blaupunkt's 4K Smart TVs, featuring various models at attractive prices. The offerings include the 32-inch (32CSA7101) Cybersound LED Smart TV priced at Rs 9,499/- the 42-inch Cybersound 4K LED Smart TV priced at Rs 16,999/-, the 43-inch Cybersound Ultra HD Smart TV priced at Rs 24,999/-, the 50-inch Cybersound Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Android TV with Dolby MS12 available at Rs 27,999/-, the 55-inch Cybersound LED Smart TV priced at Rs 29,999/-, and the 65-inch Cybersound 4K LED Smart TV priced at Rs 45,999/-. These models are designed to deliver exceptional visual experiences with the inclusion of HDR technology, ensuring fine details and vibrant colours in every image. Additionally, the TVs provide immersive sound through a combination of two speakers, a digital noise filter, and a 40-watt speaker output that supports surround technologies.



