BLDC fan pioneer Superfan launches IOT- enabled super energy efficient fan - Super Q DuoCool

Coimbatore, 22nd May 2024: Superfan, the pioneering innovator behind India’s first BLDC fan, announces the launch of their latest product called - Superfan Super Q DuoCool. Designed to meet the ever-increasing demand for energy efficiency and sustainability in the space of human thermal comfort, the fan utilizes IoT technology to seamlessly synchronize with air conditioners and other non-smart home appliances, delivering optimal comfort, cost savings and integrated connectivity to consumers.

Launched as the first of the series of products under the Super Q series, the ceiling fan comes with Smart Control, a user-friendly dedicated mobile application to control and manage fan settings, schedules and energy analytics, helping users with remote access to the appliances. The DuoCool also includes an ‘Energy Analytics’ feature which enables real-time monitoring of energy consumption and other performance metrics.

Commenting on the launch announcement, Dr. Mayur Sundararajan, CEO of Superfan at Versa Drives Private Limited says “Since the launch of Superfan (India’s first BLDC fan) in 2012, our focus has been to make a positive impact on the energy efficiency space by providing better thermal comfort with lesser energy. We've always been at the forefront of efficiency in the Indian ceiling fan industry, and continue to consistently raise the bar by producing the most energy-efficient fans. Right after introducing the award-winning Superfan Super Q, our focus was set on upgrading the levels of energy savings by incorporating newer technologies. Therefore we came up with the Superfan Super Q DuoCool - an IoT-enabled super energy efficient fan that marks a new milestone - signifying our testament to continue innovating and establishing higher benchmarks in the industry.”

The DuoCool technology harnesses the potential of IoT to make the ceiling fan a Smart Hub appliance that can connect with any non-smart appliances and engage in an IoT connected network; essentially making the ceiling fan the center station to interact with other electrical appliances in a house. Users can use a single remote to effectively and efficiently have control over all the electrical thermal control appliances like the air conditioner. This unique BLDC fan, with its ability to connect with air conditioners, can also run along with the AC set to a higher temperature and still deliver a perceived cooling effect of a lower temperature setting. The Scene Setting feature is an NFC tag-based scene creation for customizing multiple appliance settings at once. The scheduling and automation can be activated through NFC tags paired with respective mobile phones, thereby adding another layer of automation as a Smartify hub.

The product is based on their patented high flow super energy efficient platform which includes Super Q, which is the most energy efficient Ceiling fan in the country; validated by 'the Appliance of the Year’ award presented by the Ministry of Power, Govt. of India. Building on Versa Drive’s 30 plus years of motor control expertise, the first Superfan consumed 69% less power than the normal fans in the market during the initial tests. Ensuring effective sustainability was the main focus behind creating these super energy efficient products which have garnered various awards and recognitions globally; Dupont's Global Sustainability award and the Global LEAP award (2016-17) being the notable ones of the list. With more than 9 patented innovations under its hood, Superfan has been lauded by researchers for their high performance motor-design as well. They have also been the first brand to incorporate advanced technologies in the electronic board of their BLDC fans which enables additional features like timers, breeze modes, fine control of speed, and IoT features for smart home integration.

About Superfan:

Versa Drives Private Limited, a 34-year-old technology company in Coimbatore, India specializes in custom-designed motor control solutions for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Versa Drives began its journey as Computer Controlls Corporation (CCC) in 1989, founded by two young engineers, Sundar (MS EE from University of Missouri - Rolla, USA) and Durga (M. Tech. from IIT – Madras). It was established with the aspiration to harness the power of then-budding computer technology to develop products to increase the efficiency of machines and processes. Over the years, CCC grew and evolved, eventually leading to Versa Drives Private Limited in 2010, which focuses predominantly on motor control products.

Versa Drives disrupted the ceiling fan market on December 12th, 2012, with the release of Superfan, India's first super energy-efficient ceiling fan, which was designed to consume less than half the electricity of a regular ceiling fan while delivering the same comfort. This innovation won several awards such as the National Energy Conservation Award, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Industrial Innovation Award, DuPont’s Global Safety and Sustainability Award, and the CLASP Global Leap Award to name a few.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., a leading global electronics components company based in Japan, invested in Versa Drives in exchange for a small share in 2019. Versa Drives continues to innovate products such as EVs, Solar Pumps, Drones, and such.