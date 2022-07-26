Bluei launches the Massive 7 and Massive 8 headphones with a new design, improved ANC

Today, Bluei announced the launch of wireless noise-cancelling headphones, MASSIVE 7 and MASSIVE 8, providing the perfect hassle-free experience for life on the go. The new headphones come with a new design and improved active noise cancellation (ANC). The headphone is specially designed for working professionals and students. Students of all ages will be doing many more video calls and online distance learning, so a solid pair of headphones or audio headsets are necessary.

So, the brand comes with an idea to design a compact, lightweight, rough-and-tough, long battery life and stylish wireless headphone that is the perfect travel companion for students and working people. Massive 7 Massive 7 powered with a battery life of up to 7 hours. Though WFH likely gives you the liberty to pump up the speakers' volume, headphones can still come in handy for work calls, perfect for tuning out potential distractions around the house, or intruding sounds from outside, thanks to the noise-cancelling technology. They're especially well-suited for use during important work calls or when you are listening to your music since the mics can isolate your voice from background noises, thanks to a built-in mic and mute button that allow you to switch between calls and music seamlessly. Massive 8 Bluei Massive 8 is an Extra Bass Bluetooth headset for music lovers. This powerful headset features 40-mm Dynamic Drivers, a Passive Noise Cancellation technology, and a Dual Mode that lets you dive into your favourite music without interruption or physical limitations. Battery life is 8 hrs play music time.

The headset has a foldable feature, designed for people always on the move. Massive 8 has volume control options on the earcups to give you easy access to the audio adjustments. It has 40-mm drivers and adjustable earcups to ensure you enjoy a comfortable listening experience that is immersive. The headset comes in stylish Black colour. On the launch of the Massive 4 headphones, Akhilesh Chopra, Technology and Sales Director at Bluei, said, "We at Bluei keep the innovation and transformations on a continuous process. Bluei Massive 7 is designed with immersive high-definition sound quality for students and working people for daily use. And Massive 8 is for music lovers and travellers. Our motive is to cater to every age group and user; this is why we sell our product at an affordable price". The retail price of the Massive 7 is Rs. 1749, and theMassive 8 is Rs. 1799 and comes with 6 months warranty.