Bring these futuristic gizmos home today!

Technology is constantly evolving and so are products that make our life better. As the needs of discerning consumers demand more exactitude, precision, and functionality, companies too are offering them choices they have never had before. Here are a few products that are so futuristic, they could have been a part of a sci-fi film!

XGIMI Horizon Pro

The XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector is the future of home entertainment. This all-in-one dynamo was honoured with the Best Buy Projector-2021-2022 award by Europe's prestigious Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA). Its versatile 4K UHD projection is one of a kind and is perfect for heavy-duty streaming and even casual gaming. XGIMI's Horizon Pro 4K Projector runs Android TV, comes with a built-in audio system, supports Chromecast, and serves all your entertainment needs in one smart package. Whether you want to watch movies in the great outdoors, or need to cast content to the big screen from your phone, just plug and play whatever your heart desires in a trice. This tireless entertainer gives you access to whatever you may want to watch and transports you to a booming multiplex no matter where you may be.

Price: ₹1,87,500, Available at: xgimiindia.com

VR headset, PlayStation VR2:

The next-generation VR headset, PlayStation VR2, has a similar orb look as the PS VR2 Sense controller and provides a 360-degree view of the virtual world. The rounded design of the PS VR2 headset is more ergonomic since it comes constantly with human contact. This device that would look just perfect in a George Lucas film is also a perfect fit for various head sizes and has an adjustable headband and a scope that aligns itself to your comfort level. Don't be fooled by the external beauty of this little offering from Sony as it literally anticipates your needs and delivers the ultimate gaming experience.

Price: TBD, Available at: Yet to release

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3

Style with substance. That is what Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G offers in a sleek, pocket-sized package. Add to its glamour, a versatile camera and the ability to take photos, play music, and a lot more without you needing to even open your phone and you have a winner. The 4.82cm (1.9") Cover Screen displays notifications and lets you interact intuitively with multiple display options and even lets you customize the style and colour you most prefer. Needless to say, it folds the future and puts it in your pocket like never before.

Price: ₹88,999, Available at: Amazon.in

Surface Pro X

This is one high-performing wonder that lets you sketch, edit and binge-watch your favorite shows on its high-resolution 13" PixelSense™ touchscreen. Its built-in Kickstand always adjusts to your comfort and the Microsoft Surface Pro Signature Keyboard lets you type with ease with mechanical backlit keys and optimum key spacing. The totally mobile Pro is designed to keep up with you just about anywhere, at any angle, and is powered by optional Gigabit LTE. With its 13" touchscreen display and Microsoft SQ® 1 and Microsoft SQ® 2 custom ARM processors, it offers you a workhorse, a digital art studio, and an entertainment studio right at home.

Price: ₹97,290, Available at: Amazon.in

Razer Book 13

Razer Book 13 is an ultra-compact, lightweight, portable, and yet power-packed stunner with a 13.4" 4K touch display, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and an 11th Gen Intel Core i7, that not only lets you work non stop but also enables you to lose yourself for hours in immersive gaming. Its Vapor Chamber Cooling System lets you work without the machine overheating for up to 10 hours. Not to forget the THX Spatial Audio that includes advanced 7.1 surround sound to elevate every single musical note.

Price: ₹1,74,562, Available at: Amazon.in