Britannia Industries Limited announces a One-day Internship to raise awareness about Croissants

National: Britannia Treat Croissant under Britannia Industries Limited, India's largest bakery foods company, today announced a novel internship to raise awareness about the croissant category in India. The marketing internship of a ‘Croissant Pronunciation Expert’ is aimed at finding an enunciation expert.



This program has been designed to emphasize the accurate pronunciation of the word 'croissant' while presenting an exhilarating opportunity for young talent to exhibit their skills through a one-day internship with Britannia. The selected intern, adorned with the title of 'Croissant Pronunciation Expert', will be rewarded a stipend of INR 3 Lakhs for their valuable one-day contribution to this immersive internship experience.

Commenting about the opportunity, Yudhishter Shringi, Chief Business Officer, Adjacencies + Bread, Britannia Industries Limited, said, “We are thrilled to announce a unique internship opportunity of the ‘Croissant Pronunciation Expert’ for all the eloquent and articulate talent out there. Croissant in India is an under- represented category which has a huge potential supported with relevant awareness. This program was created to raise the bar when it comes togetting people familiarized with the right pronunciation of croissants. We hope to bring in an enunciation expert, who would be able to educate people for a day about the often mispronounced word – croissant”

Interested applicants can apply for the internship by registering on Britannia Whatsapp channel here, and following the subsequent steps on Instagram. The applicants can get more details on the social media channels of Britannia Treat Croissant, and the applications are open from 4th March to 10th March 2024.

About Britannia Industries Ltd.

Britannia is a 100+ year old Company and is a market leader in the Bakery category in India with an annual revenue of Rs 140 Billion. The company is into 2 large snacking categories-Bakery & Dairy, with trusted & iconic brands such as Good Day, Marie Gold, Milk Bikis & Nutrichoice. Britannia products are available in over 80 countries. The Company manufactures its products in nearly 100 factories, which are made available in over 6 Million outlets to eventually reach 180 Million households in the country. The Company's vision is to be a responsible global, total foods company, and delight consumers with delicious, nutritious and wholesome snacks and beverages though the day.