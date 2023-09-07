British brand Morphy Richards expands its portfolio,into personal grooming and styling products

Morphy Richards –India's leading premium kitchen and domestic appliances brand, has announced its entry into the personal grooming and styling products category. The range of products will cater to men and women and includes trimmers, body groomers, hair dryers with diffusers and hair straighteners. The world over, Morphy Richards is known for its premium range of home appliances and personal care products intended to make life easier and happier. The personal grooming segment in India combines many exciting opportunities for the brand and foraying into this business allows them to reach a new audience of young Indian consumers. The products are available at a price range starting from Rs 699/- across online platforms and offline stores and are already a cult favourite.

Commenting on the category launch, Ravindra Singh Negi, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Consumer Products Business at Bajaj Electrical Limited, said, "Self- care and grooming are some of the biggest trends we’re seeing among young Indian consumers, with both women and men making it a part of their daily routine. When we spoke to our consumers, we realised that while the outcome of grooming is an external appeal, the process is very intimate and personal. Morphy Richards is known to offer functional and aesthetic products that add happiness to everyday life. Our robust products, thoughtful simplicity, and originality in design will be the core differentiators. With this flagship launch, we intend to grow the grooming segment significantly and build on our strong equity in the category."

Morphy Richards is a legacy, a story of engineer meets salesman, technology meets humanity, and function meets form. Driven by the purpose of ''Happiness Engineered,'' Morphy Richards caters to the consumer's need for intuitive, user-friendly products that deliver happiness through product design and functionality. In 2022, they extended their trademark agreement for 15 years to continue producing, marketing and selling the home appliances in India and neighbouring territories. Given this, long-term strategic investments will be focused on strengthening our business capabilities and outreach.

Being India's most prominent international brand, Morphy Richards is the largest-selling OTG brand in the country, loved by professionals and home bakers alike. The brand is also widely known for its coffee makers that give consumers café-like coffee at home. Morphy Richards has a stable of award-winning products in other categories, such as Digichef OTG and Kube Water Heater – both recognised as the ''Product of the Year'' by NielsenIQ. They also recently launched the SteamPro portable and travel friendly Garment steamer, 5L Digital Air Fryer, DuoPresso 2-in-1 Coffee makerand Melange Stand Mixer.