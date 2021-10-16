BSNL Broadband is Free for 4 Months; How to Avail it

Now BSNL Broadband offers customers of its Bharat Fiber and DSL connections a free data offer. Broadband subscribers can now enjoy up to four months of free services. This offer was initially applied to customers in Maharashtra, now it has been extended to all BSNL broadband subscribers in India. Isn't it tempting? As always, there is a condition that you must meet in order to take advantage of it.



BSNL Broadband will only give you four months of free subscription if you are willing to purchase their long-term subscription plans. The offer is applicable to the 36-month rental plan, which added to the 4 months of free service makes it a long-term 40-month plan. The free months are also applicable in plans of shorter duration.

BSNL Broadband Offers 4 Months Free: How to Avail it

Originally reported by Telecom Talk, free additional months are also available with shorter-term long-term plans. BSNL Broadband subscribers who purchase the 24-month plan will get an additional 3 months of free service. The 12-month validity annual plan will now offer 13 months of validity, which means you will get an additional month of service for free.

Please note that these BSNL broadband plans are available to Bharat Fiber and DSL subscribers nationwide. Offer is also applicable to BSNL fixed-line and broadband over Wi-Fi (BBoWiFi) subscribers. BSNL broadband plans now start at ₹ 449 nationwide. To compete with Airtel Xstream broadband and Jio Fiber broadband, BSNL has also launched competitive plans at higher prices. These include a ₹ 799 plan, a ₹ 999 plan, and a ₹ 1,499 plan. While BSNL doesn't offer free subscriptions to OTT apps and other services like its rivals, the extra free months on long-term plans are the only benefit for long-term customers.

Please note that these BSNL broadband plans are now regularized, which means that they are not as subject to change as they used to be.