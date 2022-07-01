BSNL launches two new prepaid plans with one-month validity

BSNL has launched new prepaid top-up plans, which include Rs 228 and Rs 239. BSNL has revealed that the new packages will be available from July 1. The good thing is that the new BSNL prepaid plans ship with one month of the total validity period. Find details about the latest BSNL STV 228 and Rs 239 plans.

The recently launched BSNL STV 228 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calling benefits and 2 GB of daily data. However, once you use the provided data, the data speed will drop to 80 Kbps. One even gets 100 SMS per day. The new plan will be available from July 1, 2022. BSNL also offers the Challenges Arena mobile gaming service on the Progressive Web App to those who purchase this package.

BSNL offers a Rs 239 prepaid recharge plan which includes Rs 10 of talk time and unlimited voice calling benefits. Customers also get 2 GB of daily data and 100 SMS per day. Like the prepaid plan above, the Internet speed will be reduced to 80 Kbps once you use all the data. The gaming benefits mentioned above are also included. A TelecomTalk report revealed that the talk time value would be added to the user's main account. The new BSNL prepaid recharge plans have a one-month validity period.

Othe than these two prepaid plans, the telecom company has confirmed that the GP II and those beyond GP II will have to do a minimum recharge of Rs 107 if they want to return to active status, as mentioned above. Please note that this offer will be valid from July 1, 2022.

Furthermore, the company recently launched a new Rs 87 prepaid plan listed on the official BSNL website. Priced at Rs 87, the plan offers 1GB of high-speed data, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. Unlimited calling includes local calling, roaming, and more. In addition to the usual benefits, One97 Communications includes you with the Hardy Mobile Games service. Users can access various games, sports, casual, and arcade. It is available all over India. It is one of the cheapest plans that BSNL offers.