Buy Apple iPhone 13 at Rs 20,999 on Flipkart; Check Deal

Ahead of the Amazon Prime Day sale starting on July 15, Walmart-owned Flipkart offers an exciting discount on the Apple iPhone 13. This year's Prime Day sale will include special deals on iPhones, including iPhone 14, iPhone 13 and others. However, there is no need to wait until July 15 to secure the best deal, as Flipkart offers the iPhone 13 at an incredible price. The Apple iPhone 13 is a trendy model and is considered the "Bestseller" on Flipkart.



Despite almost two years since its launch, the Apple iPhone 13 is still a strong contender against other premium smartphones. Its distinctive diagonal rear camera design, introduced with the iPhone 13, continues to be followed by the company. If you are looking for a high-quality flagship device on a budget, the Apple iPhone 13 is undoubtedly one of the best options.

In short, the Apple iPhone 13 was launched in 2021, along with the iPhone 13 Pro and Mini, with a starting price of ₹79,900. It can be purchased for just ₹20,999 on Flipkart after a discount of ₹58,901. The base variant of the iPhone 13 is listed at ₹60,999 after a discount of ₹8,901.

Additionally, customers can avail of a discount of ₹2,000 on EMI transactions with HDFC Bank credit card and HDFC Bank debit card, bringing the price down to ₹58,999. Also, customers can receive a trade-in discount of up to ₹38,000 when exchanging their old smartphones. With all the available deals and bank discounts, shoppers can buy the Apple iPhone 13 for just ₹20,999 on Flipkart.

Apple's iPhone 13 currently offers the best value for money among iPhones on the market, as it shares almost identical specifications with Apple's flagship iPhone 14. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and is powered by the company's flagship A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone features a 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording capabilities and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with night mode.