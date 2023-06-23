Buy Apple iPhone 14 for less than ₹40,000 on Flipkart

Walmart-owned e-commerce platform Flipkart is running a "Back to Campus" sale. As part of the sale, the e-retailer offers discounts on smartphones from different brands. Here's some good news if you've been eyeing the Apple iPhone 14.



Flipkart has listed the 128GB storage model of the smartphone at a discounted price of ₹69,999. This translates to a flat discount of ₹9,910 off its original price of ₹79,900. Then there is a bank offer with Rs 4,000 off. Said discount is available to HDFC Bank customers and applies to both credit card transactions and EMI purchases of Apple iPhone 14.

The phone can be easily bought at ₹65,999 with a bank discount. The following is the exchange offer that Flipkart is offering. The e-retailer offers a maximum discount of up to ₹35,000 on an old smartphone trade-in when buying an iPhone 14. Note that this is the highest discount you can take advantage of; the actual exchange rate will depend on the brand, the storage and the operating conditions of your old phone. However, with the trade-in offer, you can buy the Apple iPhone 14 at ₹30,999 (considering that you can take advantage of the maximum trade-in benefit listed on the Flipkart website).

Apple iPhone 14 was launched in September of last year. It is the most affordable iPhone 2022 model. The phone is powered by Apple A15 Bionic chipset combined with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options. Buyers can choose from multiple colour variants of the iPhone 14 - Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Product RED, Blue, and Yellow colour options.

It has a 12MP primary sensor on the back and another 12MP ultra-wide sensor. The smartphone has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The phone screen has a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels. The smartphone has ceramic shield protection and is resistant to spills and splashes.