Buy iPhone 13 for Rs 59400 on Flipkart; find how

Are you planning to buy a completely new iPhone 13? This is an excellent opportunity for you to get the latest Apple iPhone at a discounted price. The price of the new iPhone 13 on Flipkart has significantly been reduced, and, together with other options, it can cause a significant price drop. The e-commerce website offers discounts, exchange offers, and banking offers on Apple iPhone 13. You can avail an iPhone 13 originally priced at Rs. 79,900 for Rs. 59,400 on Flipkart, combining the discount and the exchange offer. Here's everything you need to know about the latest iPhone 13 price drop.

iPhone 13: Flipkart Price

The Apple iPhone 13, 128 GB variant in pink, can be purchased at Rs. 74,900 at a 6 per cent discount from its market price of Rs. 79,900 on Flipkart. That is, you can buy the phone at a discount of Rs. 5,000. But wait, this isn't it yet! It can further reduce the cost of the iPhone.

iPhone 13: Exchange offer on Flipkart

If you buy the iPhone 13 through the exchange offer, you can get up to Rs. 15,500 discount. After which, the iPhone price will drop to Rs. 59,400 on the e-commerce website. However, you need to enter your PIN-code and check whether the trade offer is available in your place or not. Also, the exchange discount price depends on the model of the phone you are trading in and its condition.

iPhone 13: Bank offers on Flipkart

Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users can get unlimited 5 percent cashback. However, it is recommended to check the terms mentioned above and conditions on the website before applying.

iPhone 13 on Flipkart: Other variants

The 256 GB variant of the iPhone 13 is available at a 5 percent discount, meaning it can be purchased for Rs. 84,900. You can also avail iPhone through an exchange offer and get up to Rs. 15,500 discount, similar to the 128 GB variant. Unlimited 5 percent cashback is also available on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

The 512 GB variant of the phone is available for Rs. 1,04,900 at a 4 percent discount on the e-commerce website. Unfortunately, there is no exchange offer on this iPhone 13 variant, but you can take advantage of various banking offers and giveaways.

The banking offer provided on the iPhone 13 512GB variant is unlimited 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. At the same time, the freebies include: