Buy iPhone 14 for just Rs 64,999 on Flipkart

The iPhone 14 got a huge discount on Flipkart, which is the lowest ever since the launch. The flagship phone is priced at almost the same price as the iPhone 13. With the latest discount offers, there is only a Rs 3,000 difference between these two iPhones. Flipkart is giving up Rs 15,000 off iPhone 2022. But is iPhone 14 being bought, and how much is there to pay for it? Let's find out.



iPhone 14 discount offer on Flipkart



The iPhone 14 is presently listed on the e-commerce platform Flipkart for as low as Rs 68,999, which is lower than its original price of Rs 79,999. Basically, this means that Flipkart has offered a fixed discount of Rs 11,000 on this iPhone.

But you can buy the iPhone 14 at an effective price of Rs 64,999 if you use an HDFC bank credit card for payment. There is a discount offer of Rs 4,000 on this bank card, which brings the price down by a huge margin. Please note, however, that this offer is only for the Product Red model of the iPhone 14, and the other colour variants are sold at different prices. The mentioned offer is applicable for the 128 GB storage model.

The iPhone 13 is on sale in India with a starting price of Rs 61,999. Apple is selling the same iPhone for Rs 69,999 through its online store. Therefore, customers also get a huge discount on this device.