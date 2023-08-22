Buy iPhone 14 Plus for Rs 72,999 on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 15 launch

The iPhone 14 Plus is selling on Flipkart at a significant discount, ahead of the launch of the iPhone 15 Plus, which is expected next month. The iPhone 14 Plus is currently listed for the best buy price of Rs 76,999 on Flipkart, which is Rs 12,901 less than the original launch price of the phone. However, there is a way to reduce the smartphone's cost further if you decide to purchase through an HDFC bank card. So if you've been eyeing the iPhone 14 Plus all this time, now would be the right time to get one.



iPhone 14 Plus at Rs 72,999 on Flipkart

The iPhone 14 Plus was initially unveiled in India with a starting price of Rs 89,900 for the 128GB storage option. However, there has been a significant reduction in its price since then. You can buy the iPhone 14 Plus from Flipkart at a discounted rate of Rs 76,999, excluding any ongoing sale offers.

If you visit Flipkart now and look at the iPhone 14 Plus with 128GB storage, you will find it listed for Rs 76,999. Also, if you own an HDFC bank card, you are eligible for an additional Rs 4,000 discount, which effectively brings the price of the iPhone 14 Plus down to Rs 72,999.

Also, if you have an old phone to trade in, like an iPhone 12 that you want to sell, and you're interested in upgrading to a giant iPhone, Flipkart offers a trade-in bonus of up to Rs 48,999. This means that if your device is in good condition, you can receive a reasonable trade-in value, further reducing the total cost of the iPhone 14 Plus.