Buy Nothing Phone (2) for up to Rs 7,000 less on Independence Day Sale

Nothing has announced the Independence Day sale offer for the newly launched Phone (2). Launched in July 2023 at a starting price of Rs 44,999, the Nothing Phone (2) can be purchased at an even lower price during the sale.



The discount includes a cashback offer of Rs 3,000 for ICICI, Kotak and HDFC bank card holders, bringing the price down to Rs 41,999. In addition, customers can take advantage of an additional discount of Rs 4,000 as part of the exchange offer.

Not only is the phone being offered at discounted prices, but some Nothing Phone (2) accessories will also receive discounts. The case can be purchased for just Rs 499, and the charging adapter (45W) will be available for Rs 1999. However, the availability of these offers is subject to stock availability, as mentioned in the company announcement.

For Nothing Phone (1) and Phone (2) buyers, an exclusive offer awaits for Nothing Ear (stick) TWS earphones, with a reduced price of ₹ 4,250. Other consumers can also purchase these earphones at a favourable price of ₹4999. Also, Nothing Ear (2) is available for those interested at the discounted price of ₹8999.

Nothing Phone (2): Features

Nothing Phone (2) comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor paired with the Adreno 730 GPU. Nothing claims that the processor upgrade will result in an 80 per cent performance boost for the phone (2) compared to the Last generation. The Nothing Phone (2) comes with a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor with an aperture of f/1.88 and a sensor size of 1/1.56 inches. The primary sensor supports optical image stabilization (OIS), electronic image stabilization (EIS), and many other features like Motion Photo, Super-res Zoom, AI scene detection, expert mode, and document mode.

The primary sensor of the phone (2) is paired with a Samsung JN1 50 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera with EIS support and a 114-degree field of view. The new smartphone has a 32 MP Sony IMX615 sensor on the front side with f/2.45 aperture and a 1/2.74-inch sensor size. The phone is backed by a 4700 mAh battery with 45W PPS charging that can take the phone from 0 to 100 in 55 minutes. The phone (2) runs on the custom Nothing OS 2.0 operating system.