Buy Oppo smartphone for Rs 27,499 on Croma online store

If you want to buy a premium smartphone on a budget under ₹30,000, then you can consider Oppo's Reno 7 Pro. The 12GB RAM variant of the device is available at ₹27,499, and you don't even have to wait for a sale to buy it.



In August, the Reno 7 Pro received a price reduction of Rs 3,000, bringing its cost to Rs 36,999.



Buy Oppo Reno7 Pro for less than 30,000



For this, go to Tata Group's Croma online store, where the variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage is priced at ₹30,999, as per other publications. By adding the device to the cart, the customer gets a discount of ₹1,500; those who use an HDFC Bank card for payment will get an additional value of ₹2,000. The total discount, therefore, is Rs 3,500, which brings the cost of the model down to Rs 27,499.



Oppo Reno 7 Pro: Specifications and features



The smartphone has a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. A 4,500mAh battery backs this product with 65W SuperVOOC fast charging support.



On its back panel, you'll find Sony's 50MP IMX766 primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and 2MP macro camera lens triple camera sensor. In addition, Sony's 32MP IMX709 camera is upfront for selfies and video calls. The device also has a colour temperature sensor.