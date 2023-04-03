Buy PlayStation 5 on Amazon India and ShopAtSC; Check offers

The problems with the shares of Sony PlayStation 5 in India are over. Since its launch in November 2020, online buying PS5 (standard and digital disc editions) has been challenging. Customers purchased the game console through offline stores, although they have not received bank offers. Buying the console alone was also tricky because retailers bundled it with games, adding to the total cost. Now, those days are gone!



The PlayStation 5 is available to buy on Amazon with some bank offers. Also, the console will be delivered in less than a week and not weeks or months, as the listings suggest. The PS 5 Standard and Digital Disc Editions are also listed on Amazon's official Sony stores, which means you get a warranty and other after-sales services. We still recommend that you check the seller's ratings before purchasing.



Sony PlayStation 5 prices on Amazon



The PS5 digital edition starts at Rs 39,990, while the standard disc edition costs Rs 49,990. If you are an Amazon Prime member with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you are eligible for 5 per cent cashback (Rs 1,999 and Rs 2,499, respectively). Otherwise, HSBC credit card holders will get cashback of up to Rs 250.

Amazon also offers a 7-day replacement in case of "physical damage, defective or incorrect and missing item". However, the company notes that you must submit proof of issue to verify your application. Users will get the console, a two-way controller, an HDMI cable, an AC power cable, a USB-A to USB-C cable, and a console stand inside the package. If you want a second two-way driver, it would cost Rs 5,389 on Amazon.

Sony PS5 at ShopAtSC

If users want to buy the PS5 console from the official seller, they can visit the ShopAtSC website. Both the standard and digital disc editions of PS5 are available to purchase for the same prices. The official Sony site also offers "easy EMI" payment options.

Both PS5 variants are available in a black-and-white finish, and the features are nearly identical except for one key difference. The digital edition does not have a disc slot. You can own a PS Plus subscription in India to enjoy many games if you still need to. There are three levels: essential, extra and deluxe. Their annual prices are Rs 2,999, Rs 4,999 and Rs 5,749, respectively.