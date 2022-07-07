BYJU's ropes in two ex-Amazon execs at key positions

Edtech platform BYJU's on Thursday announced that it has roped in two former Amazon executives -- Sunil Sharma and Darshan Bhandari -- to further enhance its learning products and solutions.

Sharma has been appointed as Vice President, Engineering - Student and Teacher Experience and Bhandari as Vice-President, Engineering - BYJU's Tuition Centre and Devices.

"I am delighted to welcome Sunil and Darshan as we continue to strengthen our tech foundation," Anil Goel, President - Technology, BYJU's, said in a statement.

"While Sunil's expertise across technology, strategy, and execution will bolster BYJU's ongoing initiatives to optimally leverage technological solutions and improve the student experience, Darshan will play a key role in enhancing tech-led growth, providing support for improved front-end and back-end processes and helping us achieve our overarching digital and technology goals," he added.

With a career spanning over 21 years, Sharma brings with him a proven track record of scaling technology teams across companies such as Amazon, Hewlett Packard, and AGT International. Meanwhile, Bhandari is a seasoned engineering leader and growth specialist with over 18 years of experience in technology innovation, building top talent and delivering world-class products across companies such as Amazon, Reliance Jio Infocomm, and Amdocs.