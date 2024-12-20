Celebrate the Joy of Christmas with Amazon.in’s Festive Store

This Christmas, discover the perfect gift for your loved ones with the specially curated Amazon.in’s Christmas Store- your one-stop shop for holiday cheer. The store will be live from 18th December to 25th December. Celebrate the joy of gifting from the comfort of your home this festive season. Discover millions of products across various categories, including Christmas décor, festive treats, beauty must-haves, stylish handbags, smart tech accessories, Christmas apparel, and so much more on the store here.

Additionally, customers can explore exclusive deals and offers on a wide selection of gifting products across categories from popular brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Sony, Amazefit, Fujifilm, DURACELL, Fossil, GIVA, Amazon Alexa, Forrest Essentials, Milton, Lavie, SUGAR, Marshall, Xiaomi, Allen Solly, FOREVER 21 and many more on the store here.

Prime members can get unlimited 5% cashback on all purchases using Amazon co-branded credit cards, while non-Prime members receive 3% cashback. Prime members also enjoy early access to special shopping events, including Prime Day.

Here’s a list of everything merry and joyous for your near and dear ones:

Enhance your festivities with Smart Tech Accessories

Amazon Echo Pop Smart Speaker with Alexa: Make your festivities joyful with the Echo Pop smart speaker. Simply ask Alexa to play your favourite holiday tunes by saying, "Alexa, play Christmas Carols." Also use Alexa to control your compatible smart home appliances, adding convenience and festive cheer to your celebrations.

Amazfit Active Edge 46mm Smart Watch: Stand out in every crowd with the Amazfit Active Edge 46mm Smartwatch that’s designed with a stylish dual-tone finish, this unisex smartwatch combines fashion and functionality, offering an impressive 16-day battery life.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with all-new Alexa Voice Remote Lite: Make your holiday gatherings even more special by streaming your favourite Christmas movies and holiday TV shows in Full HD with the Amazon Fire TV Stick, now featuring the all-new Alexa Voice Remote Lite for easy navigation and control.

Amazon Basics Wireless Gaming Mouse: Enjoy enhanced functionality and full control with Amazon Basics Wireless Gaming Mouse that comes in 7D customizable buttons and 450 mAh Li-ion battery with a personalized experience.

Marshall Kilburn Portable Bluetooth Speaker: Carry 20+ hours of portable playtime with the Marshall Kilburn Speaker, whose stout-hearted performance produces a larger-than-life, multi-directional sound that will immerse you in your music, indoors or outdoors.

MI Xiaomi 22.5W Fast Charger with USB-C Cable: Stay charged and connected with the Xiaomi 22.5W Fast Charger, designed for both efficiency and convenience, making it the perfect companion for reliable charging with multiple layers of protection against over-current, over-voltage, short-circuit, and overheating.

Celebrate in Style: Gift Your Family the Ultimate Gadgets

OnePlusTWS Bluetooth Earbuds: Immerse yourself in a high-quality audio experience with the OnePlus Bluetooth Earbuds, featuring Hi-Res sound quality making them ideal for both entertainment and work.

Duracell 20000 MAH Slimmest Power Bank: Stay powered up throughout the day with the Duracell 20,000 mAh Charging Portable Power Bank designed to provide efficient charging on the go.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro: Experience the innovative AI features with the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, which maintains high-quality sound that feels realistic and offers 5 hours of continuous playtime with ANC. Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Happiness Box: Capture and gift special moments to loved ones with the Fujifilm Instax Mini Happiness Instant Film Pack. This pack produces instant films with vibrant colours and a stylish frame, ensuring you never miss a chance to capture and share joy.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Ear Headphones: Experience the ultimate in audio excellence with the Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, these headphones create a serene listening environment, allowing you to enjoy music, podcasts, or calls without distractions.



