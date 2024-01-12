CES 2024: Google Unveils Exciting Upgrades for Android Auto in Cars

The CES 2024 event has become a hub for technological advancements, with significant companies showcasing groundbreaking products. Among the highlights is integrating artificial intelligence into driving experiences, a theme embraced by various automakers, including industry giants like Volkswagen and BMW. Concurrently, Google made a significant announcement at the event, revealing new capabilities for Google Android in cars.



In a blog post, Google detailed the latest features designed to elevate the driving experience, focusing on safety, connectivity, and enjoyment. Electric vehicles compatible with Android Auto are set to benefit from the integration of Google built-in features. Notably, users of these EVs can share real-time battery information, including estimated battery levels upon reaching their destination. This functionality is set to debut in Ford's Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning models.

Google's enhancements extend beyond electric vehicles, promising a comprehensive, connected driving experience. The company will introduce the Chrome browser in beta for select models of Polestar and Volvo cars. The Weather Channel app will also be integrated, providing users with real-time weather updates, hourly forecasts, alerts, and more.

One of the standout features is expanding the digital car key availability, allowing users to unlock, lock, and start their vehicles directly from their Android smartphones. Google emphasized its commitment to forging partnerships with more automotive brands to deliver various valuable apps and services to the industry.

Android Auto has already made its mark, being available in over 200 million cars. Google is set to roll out its built-in features to Nissan, Ford, and Lincoln models in the coming months, with plans to extend compatibility to Porsche in the future. This move demonstrates Google's dedication to enhancing the Android experience for automobiles and ensuring a seamless integration of technology into the driving ecosystem.