ChatGPT conversations appearing in Google Search — here’s how to locate and remove them

If you have shared a ChatGPT conversation using the ‘Share’ feature within the app and didn’t know it can also end up in Google search results.

Thousands of ChatGPT conversations are now publicly ChatGPT shared chats in Google Search with some including private or sensitive data, as a new report from Fast Company has discovered.

What is going on and what is the stylish way to deal with it?

Sharing using ChatGPT’s ‘Share’ feature will generate a public link which is accessible to anyone.

What many people do not realize is that these hyperlinks could also be searched by Google and be displayed in results of searches.

site: chatgpt.com/share search found over 4,500 public indexed chats. Several discuss trauma, mental health, relationships, work issues, and other sensitive subjects.

The link may also stay cached or remain online until the index is updated by Google even if the content is deleted or set to private.

What do you need to be aware of

If you're worried, it's good to know that that OpenAI discoverability fix does not attach names to chats.

But, if you've handed certain information that could be supposed to be relating( like names, addresses dispatch addresses or other work- related details) you could be giving down further than you are apprehensive of.

The dangers

Particular information leakage: users have participated intimate recollections, but were not apprehensive that they'd be searchable.

Professional data exposure Companies that use ChatGPT to vend, copywriting, or internal brainstorming can sequestration threat personal strategies or language.

Reputation damages: If your name or business is linked to the content shared, others may discover it even after its deletion.

How to find your conversations

Beware of sharing and de-index conversations in any communication that is likely to be public.

If you don't require this option, you can disable the 'Share' option. Check that the content of the conversation is what you want to be public.