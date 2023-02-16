ChatGPT is useful but can make horrible mistakes - Steve Wozniak

ChatGPT sparked a whole new era in artificial intelligence and sparked people's interest in AI capabilities. Although AI is not a new concept, it is an unexplored area. The introduction of ChatGPT to the world opened new doors and proved innovative. The tool's popularity has grown so much that even the tech giant Google is under threat. In response, Google launched its artificial intelligence chatbot called Bard.

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak discussed ChatGPT in a conversation with CNBC. The entrepreneur said that while ChatGPT is "pretty awesome" and "useful for humans," it can make some horrible mistakes because the AI chatbot doesn't understand what it means to be human.

The Apple co-founder then drew parallels between the AI technology behind self-driving cars and human drivers. He said that AI would never replace human drivers because they lack the understanding of what it means to be human.

"It's like you're driving a car, and you know what other cars might be about to do right now because you know humans," he said.

About ChatGPT

ChatGPT was introduced to the public in November 2022, and people have been using the chatbot creatively in recent months. Students have used it to write essays, musicians have used it to compose music, content creators generate video ideas from the chatbot, engineers use it to refine code, and so on. The USP of the AI chatbot is that it is human-like and responsive and can help simplify any content. However, according to the report, one area where ChatGPT struggles is math.