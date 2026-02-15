MyVoice: Views of our readers 15th February 2026

Childhood cancer: Hope, access and survival

Childhoodcancer is a major global health challenge, with an estimated 400,000 children and adolescents diagnosed each year. Survival rates exceed 80 per cent in high-income countries, but in many low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), fewer than 30 per cent of children survive due to limited access to early diagnosis, treatment, and supportive care. The situation is particularly severe in conflict-affected regions, such as parts of the Eastern Mediterranean, where hospitals are overwhelmed, staff strength is scarce, and health facilities have been damaged or destroyed.

Every February 15, marking the International Childhood Cancer Day, raises awareness about pediatric cancers, honors affected children and families, and emphasises the need for equitable access to quality care. Early diagnosis and timely treatment are critical, as most childhood cancers are treatable when detected promptly.

In India, an estimated 50,000–75,000 children are diagnosed with cancer each year, accounting for three to five per cent of all cancers. Survival rates are improving but remain lower compared to high-income countries due to late diagnosis, limited specialist care, and low awareness. Many children are undernourished at diagnosis, which complicates treatment. National initiatives, including the Indian Childhood Cancer Initiative aligned with the WHO’s Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer, aim to standardise treatment, expand access, and achieve at least 60 per cent survival by 2030.

Launched in 2018, in collaborations with St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the WHO Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer works to strengthen health systems, improve access to essential medicines, and enhance outcomes for children worldwide.By addressing disparities, it seeks to ensure that no child’s life is cut short due to their native lands and that every child has the opportunity to survive and enjoy a healthy future.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma,Hyderabad

WHAT IS LOVE?

Love resonating in all hearts, Love gleaming in all eyes, Love is not an unhealthy obsession, Love is not a morbid passion, Love is not an irrational intoxication,

Love is not a foolish infatuation,

Then, what's love?

Love is a sweet emotion that binds two hearts,

Love is a sacred, eternal bond of nectarine feelings

That merges souls, making life's lyrics sonorous,

Reflecting the divine and the beauteous:

True love never breeds hatred, malice, prejudice,

Genuine love never eggs the lover on torturing,

Harassing and assaulting his beloved with acid,

Real love , free from bitter feelings, selfish motives

And barbaric violence, like a lamp in the inner shrine

Of temple ever burns and keeps radiating in human hearts,

Love sustains and strengthens life, elevating the human spirits

To the sublime and lofty heights, sweetens lives,

Offering bliss of Supreme Beauty to the lovers.

Dr Venugopala Rao Kaki,Kakinada,

Eating away to glory on Pancake Tuesday

PancakeTuesday, also known as Shrove Tuesday, is a traditional Christian observance marked by the joyful eating of pancakes before the solemn season of Lent begins. Celebrated by Christians across the world, the day falls on the Tuesday immediately before Ash Wednesday. The date of Pancake Tuesday changes every year because it is linked to Easter. It always occurs 47 days before Easter Sunday, placing it sometime between early February and early March.

This year, Pancake Tuesday will be observed on February 17, followed by Ash Wednesday on February 18, which signals the start of Lent. The word “shrove” comes from the old English term “to shrive,” meaning to confess one’s sins.

Traditionally, Shrove Tuesday was a day for reflection, confession, and spiritual preparation before entering Lent—a 40-day period of fasting, prayer, and self-discipline (excluding Sundays) leading up to Easter. Historically, the day also had a very practical purpose. Families used it as a final opportunity to consume rich ingredients such as eggs, butter, milk, and sugar, which are foods traditionally avoided during Lent. Pancakes became the food of choice because they are simple to make and use exactly these ingredients, turning a religious necessity into a beloved custom. Over time, Pancake Tuesday evolved into a festive occasion in many countries, with community celebrations, pancake feasts, and even pancake races, especially in the UK and parts of Europe. Today, while it retains its religious significance for Christians, it is also widely enjoyed as a cultural celebration of food and togetherness.

In India, where Christianity is practiced by diverse communities across Kerala, Goa, the Northeast, and Tamil Nadu, Pancake Tuesday is observed in churches and homes alike—often blending local flavours and family traditions with this centuries-old global custom.

Jubel D’Cruz, Mumbai

Parents and schools must strengthen digital literacy

Withreference to the article “Imposing age restrictions is like a double-edged sword” (Feb 12), the debate on regulating young people’s access to social media deserves careful thought. While age limits may appear protective, blanket restrictions can be difficult to enforce and may even encourage misuse in private. The real challenge lies in guidance, not prohibition. Parents and schools must strengthen digital literacy and open communication so that children learn responsible use. Platforms, too, should adopt clearer safeguards and transparent content filters. A balanced approach combining education, supervision and reasonable regulation will serve adolescents better than rigid bans alone.

K Sakunthala,Coimbatore-641016

GHMC trifurcation is devoid of scientific solidity

TheCongress government seems to be in a big hurry to meddle with the administrative structure of GHMC with no valid and scientific study to back it. First it took a sudden decision to expand the jurisdiction of GHMC to over 2000 sq.km from what was 650 sq.km. Without allowing adequate time for the expanded civic body to take a firm and definite shape, the civic body has been trifurcated again. There has been no public debate in the media nor in another forum on the merits and demerits pertaining to such a critical decision on the capital of Telangana that have far-reaching consequences. Every third citizen of the newly formed state resides in this city giving it a uniqueness of its own. Thus any tinkering and meddling with the administrative and organisational changes of it have vast repercussions and ramifications.

A government complaining of lack of resources to fund most programmes in its election manifesto is ill-advised on this subject. The original GHMC authorities have proved to be ineffective and inefficient to bring in people-friendly measures. Corruption in the city is so rampant that we get to read about complaints pertaining to civic issues, while the authorities lament about inadequate funds to improve infrastructure and provide better amenities. The supply of drinking water is still done once in two days despite regular water supply from Krishna and Godavari rivers. The timings of water supply to the households are so erratic that they make the life of women miserable. To get a birth or death certificate, the citizens have to go through many ordeals. The pavement spaces are occupied with illegal encroachments adding to the agony of pedestrians.

The Government should have spent its time and resources to correct the maladministration with the focus being on providing better services to the citizens.

Before the merger of suburban areas could be stabilized with seamless integration, the officials abruptly split it into three corporations in the name of better administration and transparency. These hasty decisions lack logic and rationale.

By appointing a Special Officer and three Commissioners to the corporations in-the-making, the state government continues to display its haste that is bound to the common man’s worries. The whole exercise is like putting the cart before the horse. The top level bureaucracy seems to be in mute mode when inexperienced political bosses are hasty in dabbling with the administration. Citizens of Hyderabad are keen that the government carries out in depth and scientific urban planning to avoid landing in the pits. Every streamlining exercise as regards organisational structures should result in better facilities to the people.

M V Nagavender Rao,Hyderabad-4

Tackle digital vitality menace on priority

Finallythe Union government has come to the rescue of victims of deepfake videos by issuing guidelines to be implemented from February 20. As per the stated guidelines that sync with the observation of the Supreme Court that right to dignity and privacy is a part of fundamental right to live under Article 21. So, the deepfake videos powered by sophisticated technology like AI targeting either individual or community should be withdrawn within two to three hours being posted in social media by the respective service providers. It is necessary as these videos can turn a lie into a fact within a few minutes. In fact these deepfake videos have already succeeded in damaging individual reputation, flaring up communal reputation, scaring individuals and manipulating election results.

However it should be remembered that delegating sweeping powers to execute these sometimes bring negative results like tapping phones. It should be remembered that democracy needs dissent, satire, and uncomfortable truths.

It is worthy to note that the difference between malicious act and criticism is wafer thin. There is every possibility of targeting political opponents in the name of controlling social media. Hence, the prerequisite is to ensure that it is used judiciously.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala,Tiruvuru (AP)

Stakes overwhelming in higher education

Achievinghigh marks remains the primary ambition for most students. In classrooms and households across the country, examinations are often seen as decisive moments that determine a child’s future. Pariksha Pe Charcha has championed a student-friendly and stress-free education system. It is important to remind ourselves that examinations are not meant to be sources of fear, but opportunities for learning, reflection, and self-discovery. The challenge of current perceptions are too many and students need to upgrade themselves for all the challenges. Participation has expanded from some tens of thousands in the early editions to over 3.5 crore registrations in 2025. The initiative has rightfully earned a Guinness World Record for its widespread engagement and rightful approach for studies.

C K Subramaniam,Chennai

Urgent need for AI regulation in India

ArtificialIntelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming sectors such as education, healthcare, finance, and governance. While AI offers immense opportunities for growth and innovation, it also raises serious concerns regarding data privacy, misinformation, job displacement, and ethical misuse. India, as one of the world’s fastest-growing digital economies, must establish a clear and balanced regulatory framework for AI. Effective guidelines can promote innovation while ensuring transparency, accountability and user protection. Without timely regulation, the unchecked use of AI could pose risks to society and national security. A proactive and well-structured AI policy will help India lead responsibly in the global technology landscape.

Sai Harsha Panthagani,Warangal-506007

Much ado about a book

Gen MM Narvane's book "Four Stars Of Destiny" is being aggressively debated in the Lok Sabha causing anxiety to the government as it brings to the fore the implicit indecisiveness of the country's leadership during crucial hours. The government is defending itself as the book is yet not published so it is wrong to quote excerpts from it in LS by Rahul Gandhi. The fact is that government has withheld permission for its publication. India was subject to its worst military debacle on 1962 with China. Three books were published immediately after the war, including "Himalayan Blunder" by Brigadier J P Dalvi, "The Untold Story" by Lt. Gen B M Kaul and "Between the Lines" by veteran journalist Kuldeep Nayar. All these books came up with a series of incidents that put the Jawaharlal Nehru government in poor light. However none of the books were prevented from publication. Moreover, despite a majority the then defence minister V K Menon was compelled to resign. That was the strength of democracy for freedom of expression of Article 19 of Constitution of India of the Nehruvian era. This is the spirit that is worth emulating.

Buddha Jagdish Rao,Visakhapatnam-5300049