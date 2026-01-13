China’s Viral iPhone App ‘Are You Dead?’ Turns Daily Check-Ins Into a Lifeline

A strangely named yet surprisingly practical iPhone app is making waves across China’s digital landscape. Called “Sileme”, or “Are You Dead?” in English, the app has surged to the top of Apple’s paid app charts, capturing attention for its stark but effective approach to personal safety.

The idea behind Are You Dead? is simple: users must check in by tapping a large green button inside the app. If they fail to do so for two consecutive days, the app automatically sends an alert to a pre-selected emergency contact, warning them that something could be wrong. While the concept may sound basic, it has clearly struck a chord in a country where millions of people now live alone.

Launched in May 2025, the app has already crossed 12,400 users, according to its official website. It is not a free service—users pay 8 Yuan (roughly Rs 103) to download it from the Apple App Store. Despite the small fee, it has quickly become the number one paid app on the Chinese App Store, underlining how strongly the idea has resonated with the public.

The app positions itself as a “safety companion” for people who live by themselves. This includes students who have moved away from home, working professionals in big cities, and elderly individuals who may not have someone checking in on them every day. The app’s creators believe that a simple digital nudge can help prevent situations where someone in distress goes unnoticed for too long.

This target audience is significant. As reported by Chinese outlet Global Times, China could have up to 200 million one-person households by 2030, reflecting changing social and economic patterns. With more people choosing or being forced to live alone, tools that provide a sense of connection and security are becoming increasingly relevant.

Are You Dead? is published by Moonscape Technologies Inc and was built by a small team of three co-founders, all born after 1995. Following the app’s sudden popularity, the founders said they plan to refine the product further. Upcoming updates may include SMS notifications and specialised versions for elderly users, making the app more accessible and reliable for different age groups.

Despite its success, the app has also sparked debate, particularly over its blunt and slightly unsettling name. In Chinese, the title is said to be a playful twist on the name of a popular food delivery service, chosen to make it more memorable. However, not everyone is comfortable with the phrase. Some users have suggested alternative names such as “are you alive?” or “are you okay?”, which they feel sounds more caring and less alarming.

Still, the app’s popularity suggests that people are willing to look past the unusual branding in exchange for peace of mind. In an era of increasing isolation, Are You Dead? offers something simple yet powerful: the reassurance that someone will notice if you disappear from your daily routine.

Whether it keeps its name or adopts a gentler tone in the future, one thing is clear—this small app has tapped into a very real modern need.